More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

War and symbols

Why Israel killed Hamas’s propaganda chief and why Mahmoud Abbas still doesn’t belong at the United Nations.

Aug. 31, 2025
Fiamma Nirenstein

War and symbols

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Hamas propaganda chief Abu Obeida. Source: Screenshot.
Hamas propaganda chief Abu Obeida. Source: Screenshot.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

Wars today are not fought only on the battlefield; they are fought on the airwaves, in newspapers, on social media feeds and in United Nations chambers. For Israel, communication has become the eighth front, as dangerous as the missiles from Lebanon or the tunnels under Gaza. It fuels antisemitism, incites anti-Christian hatred and undermines democratic societies worldwide.

This week, Israel struck a decisive blow on that front by eliminating Hudahaifa Kahlout, better known as Abu Obeida, Hamas’s long-serving spokesman and propaganda mastermind. Since 2004, with his masked face and nasal, militant tones, he had been the voice of Hamas terror.

He announced the kidnapping of Gilad Shalit in 2006. He spread threats against hostages, most recently warning that captives would be used as human shields if the IDF entered Gaza. And above all, he built the narrative that criminalized Israel with the words “genocide” and “starvation,” a campaign amplified by Al Jazeera, Hamas’s bogus “ministries,” and an international press too willing to repeat Hamas figures without scrutiny.

For Hamas supporters and apologists, Abu Obeida was an icon. For Israel and the Jewish people, he was a symbol of the propaganda war that has poisoned world opinion. His elimination is a blow not only to Hamas’s military command but also to its global disinformation campaign.

At the same time, the United States sent a powerful signal of its own: Mahmoud Abbas will not be allowed into the U.S. to attend the U.N. General Assembly or Emmanuel Macron’s side meeting pushing for recognition of a Palestinian state.

It is not the first time Washington has barred a Palestinian leader. Yasser Arafat was once denied entry, only to deliver his infamous 1974 Geneva speech, pistol in one hand and olive branch in the other. But the symbolism here is critical.

Abbas, who only in June reluctantly muttered a word of criticism about Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, continues to fund terror through stipends to convicted attackers and the glorification of “martyrs.” He opposed the Abraham Accords with all his might. And though Hamas has eclipsed him in brutality, Abbas still hopes to secure statehood as a reward for decades of incitement.

Washington is right to draw a line. Terrorism cannot be rewarded with recognition. Abbas’s presence on the world stage, under U.N. applause, would hand legitimacy to the very ideology Israel is fighting to eradicate.

Israel now faces critical hours: hostage negotiations, renewed military operations in Gaza and delicate contacts with Arab states that could shape the region’s future. The propaganda war will continue—anti-Israel campaigns, automatic U.N. majorities, European recognition of “Palestine” as a state. But Israel is proving it will not only fight rockets and tunnels—it will also dismantle the lies that sustain them.

By killing Hamas’s propaganda chief and by supporting U.S. moves to hold Abbas accountable, Israel and its allies are reminding the world: the age of rewarding terror must end.

As the roulette wheel of Middle Eastern politics continues to spin, the stakes are clear. There can be no peace built on propaganda, incitement and blood money.

United Nations Hamas Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin