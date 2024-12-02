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Opinion   Column

Support unbiased Jewish and Israeli news on ‘Giving Tuesday’

At JNS, you get the real story not just about Israel but about issues essential to Jewish interests elsewhere.

Dec. 2, 2024
Jonathan S. Tobin

Support unbiased Jewish and Israeli news on ‘Giving Tuesday’

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IDF in Gaza
Israel Defense Forces soldiers operate in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, Nov. 28, 2024. Photo by Oren Cohen/Flash90.
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.

On “Giving Tuesday,” will you help JNS spread the truth about Israel and antisemitism?

The Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, initiated a desperate war for the survival of the Jewish state that also led to a surge in antisemitism around the globe. But 14 months later, the forces that have libeled Jerusalem’s efforts at self-defense—and often rationalized and defended the anti-Israel mobs chanting for its destruction and for violence against Jews everywhere—remain deeply entrenched in the mainstream secular as well as in many Jewish outlets.

Where can you turn for the truth about this, untainted by the ideological bias that pervades most coverage of Israel and Jewish issues?

Only JNS presents the case for the justice of Israel’s cause and publishes the facts about those who seek Israel’s destruction.

At JNS, you get the real story, not just about Israel but about issues essential to Jewish interests elsewhere. That makes JNS an absolute necessity for a Jewish world under siege in the Middle East and the Diaspora. There is no other publication that can match our line-up of insightful columnists and podcasters, as well as hard-hitting news articles. There is a hunger for our brand of honest journalism, and we have done our best to meet that need.

But to continue to provide this vital service at a time of war and rising Jew-hatred, we need more than applause. We need your financial help to keep JNS.org growing as we continue to do the job that no one else does in this same way.

On Giving Tuesday, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to JNS. While many worthy causes ask for help at this time, I hope you will consider supporting Jewish journalism at a time when circumstances make it necessary that it continue to thrive and grow in reach and influence. JNS is an essential cause that cannot be allowed to fail for lack of funds. I hope we can count on you.

To contribute, click on this link to donate to JNS here or mail your check to:

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For Tax-Deductible donations in the United Kingdom: For Tax-Deductible donations in Canada:

Thank you again for your support and for reading our articles and watching our exclusive array of informative videos.

We wish all of our readers and their families in advance a Happy Chanukah and a new year in 2025 that brings peace and security to Israel, the Jewish people and freedom-loving persons everywhere.

Jonathan S. Tobin

Editor-in-chief

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