More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Asa Kasher’s unkosher disloyalty

While the Israeli military is conducting a valiant effort to destroy Hamas and rescue the hostages, the “purity of arms” author might have exercised discretion before voicing his extremist positions.

Jun. 7, 2024
Ruthie Blum

Asa Kasher’s unkosher disloyalty

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Prof. Asa Kasher, Jan. 10, 2023. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Prof. Asa Kasher, Jan. 10, 2023. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.

Professor Asa Kasher is a disgrace to his already dubious claim to fame as the lead author of the Israel Defense Forces’ code of ethics, officially titled “The Spirit of the IDF.”

Though it was his “contribution to philosophy” that earned him, in 2000, the illustrious Israel Prize, he is best known for heading the committee that crafted the oxymoronic “purity of arms” doctrine. Never mind that it was updated without his input a few years after the military first distributed it to all units in December 1994; the document is indelibly marked with Kasher’s name.

And so it should be since he’s the one behind the underlying principles that endanger troops on the battlefield. Why this is considered a “moral” pursuit, rather than the opposite, is a question with a political answer.

While Kasher might scoff at such a suggestion, his activism gives up the jig. Take his remarks at a rally late last month in Modi’in, for instance.

Opening his speech by pointing to a soldier from that city killed in combat in Rafah, he proceeded to assert that this young man and others like him have fallen “in vain.” Their deaths, he said, were due to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ambition to remain in power.

Nor was Netanyahu his only target. No, he went down memory lane by more than a century to blacken the reputation of Jewish national hero Joseph Trumpeldor.

Whether fact or urban legend, Trumpledor’s last words—as he succumbed to wounds sustained while defending Tel Hai in 1920—were: “It’s good to die for our homeland [country].”

Calling the statement “stupid,” Kasher announced: “It’s bad to die for our country.”

To make matters worse, he went on to invoke David Ben-Gurion for his pernicious purposes. Borrowing from Ben-Gurion’s pronouncement at the outbreak of World War II—that “we must help the British fight the war as if there were no ‘White Paper,’ and fight against the ‘White Paper’ as if there were no war”—Kasher said that the protesters must “fight the government as if there’s no Hamas, and fight Hamas as if there’s no government.”

Only a philosophy professor could be that convoluted and keep a straight face. After all, it’s the political echelon that makes the decisions for the army to execute.

Kasher’s solution to the epistemological puzzle was unoriginal: to hold early elections. Yes, he explained, it is imperative to “disinfect” the “morally filthy” government by replacing it with uncontaminated “normal and moral” representatives.

The hyperbole was not only typical; it was a reminder of why Israelis rejected the left at the ballot box on Nov. 1, 2022.

In an interview with Kan News radio less than two weeks after the coalition was formed, Kasher—a prominent figure in the “anybody but Bibi” camp—let loose on the plan to reform the judiciary. You know, a part of the platform that voters supported.

“We were born into a state that wanted to be democratic; for decades, we were a democratic country,” he said. “And now they want to turn us into a different sort of a country, which will cease being democratic.”

The new government, he averred, “will continue to call itself democratic, in the way that communist regimes called themselves ‘popular’ democracies.” Perhaps inadvertently, he revealed that it’s really the country for which he has disdain.

“[O]ur culture is one of lies and pretense [in which people say] whatever they want with no relation to facts. … We won’t be a democracy. We’ll be something else—the kind [of entity] that there’s no moral justification to honor.”

Israel’s “predatory” parliamentary majority of “bullies,” Kasher bemoaned, could cancel freedom of speech, employment and romantic preferences. Apparently, he forgot that Amir Ohana, an openly gay, married father of twins, had just been appointed Knesset speaker by those very “bullies.”

Asked about an op-ed he penned, in which he decried that the Jewish people had undergone two “mutations,” one haredi and the other nationalist, Kasher answered in the affirmative, with one qualification: that he hadn’t been alluding to bacteria and viruses, but rather to a “significant change transferred from generation to generation.”

Once he got the COVID-19 metaphor out of the way, he reiterated his aversion to nationalists and haredim, whose “dictatorial regime will bring about the country’s moral collapse.”

In the wake of the Oct. 7 massacre, while the IDF is conducting a valiant effort to destroy Hamas and rescue the hostages, someone as respected as Kasher might have exercised a modicum of discretion before voicing his extremist positions.

Clearly, however, bashing Bibi and demonizing Israeli culture is higher on his list of priorities than defeating the Jewish state’s genuinely genocidal enemies.

Hamas IDF Gaza Strip Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin