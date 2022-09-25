More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Benny Gantz’s anti-Netanyahu Rosh Hashanah message

Israel’s touter of “national unity” had the nerve to propose an “end-of-the-country interview” in the event of a Likud victory on Nov. 1.

Sep. 25, 2022
Ruthie Blum

Benny Gantz’s anti-Netanyahu Rosh Hashanah message

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz at the launch in Tel Aviv of his National Unity Party's election campaign, Sept. 6, 2022. Credit: Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz at the launch in Tel Aviv of his National Unity Party’s election campaign, Sept. 6, 2022. Credit: Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.

In weekend interviews ahead of the Rosh Hashanah holiday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz made a statement that explains his poor showing in the polls. Coupled with Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s address on Thursday to the United Nations General Assembly—in which he catapulted the dead issue of Palestinian statehood back to center stage—it presented a perfect snapshot of the left-wing bloc’s disconnect from the voting public.

“If [opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu manages to forge a narrow, extremist coalition, which is not good for Israel,” he told Kan 11 News on Saturday night, “invite me for an end-of-the-country interview.”

It has become par for the political course to exaggerate the dire consequences of an opponent’s victory. But preparing a eulogy for the Jewish state as it enters a new year is beyond the pale.

It’s particularly egregious coming from Gantz. He not only named his latest party “National Unity,” but asserted on Channel 13 that “the key to leading the State of Israel is the ability to connect right and left.”

This kind of contradiction in terms characterized the coalition that recently collapsed, forcing a fifth round of Knesset elections in three and a half years. It’s only one reason that Gantz deserves the pummeling he’s expected to receive at the ballot box. Another is his utter disregard for popular sentiment.

According to Gantz, the three choices are a broad unity coalition under his leadership, an “extremist” Netanyahu-led government or “elections forever.” It’s interesting that he views these as the sole options, when surveys indicate that he will garner around 12 seats to Lapid’s Yesh Atid Party’s 23 and Netanyahu’s Likud’s 34.

Where “suitability for the premiership” is concerned, he falls equally short, with an overwhelming percentage of the electorate placing Netanyahu high at the top, Lapid second and Gantz a low third. In other words, if anyone is heading the anti-Netanyahu bloc, it’s Lapid, not Gantz.

Furthermore, as the latter claims that he won’t form a government with the anti-Zionist Joint (Arab) List, he can’t get anywhere near the necessary 61-seat majority without wooing the haredi parties away from their support for a Likud-led government. This calculation is even part of his ad campaign.

The trouble is that the coalition he envisions has to include Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu Party, which has an aversion to the haredim and vice versa. The mutual enmity is even more legendary than that between Lapid and the haredim.

On the other hand, none of this really matters, as neither Lapid nor Gantz can make the math work. Gantz is clearly hoping to pull a stunt like that of former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who finagled a coalition when his party had only seven seats (that promptly went down to six and ultimately five).

Asked about the legitimacy of such a government—especially in light of a remark by former Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot (number three on the National Unity slate) that 12 seats is insufficient in this regard—Gantz expressed confidence that the party would swell numerically in the coming weeks.

It’s a pipe dream that nobody believes will become a reality. In any case, after his inexcusable comment about Israel’s demise in the event of a democratically elected Likud majority with Netanyahu at the helm, he’d do well to stop counting imaginary mandates and get a head start on his Yom Kippur atonement.

Ruthie Blum is an Israel-based journalist and author of “To Hell in a Handbasket: Carter, Obama, and the ‘Arab Spring.’ ”

Israeli Elections Benjamin Netanyahu Jewish and Israeli Holidays Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin