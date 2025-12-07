Dana International’s tone-deaf defense of Israel

Much of the Jewish state and its social-media cheerleaders in the Diaspora have been tripping over themselves to crown Dana International the new Golda Meir. The way people are gushing over her latest Instagram posts, you’d think the transgender Eurovision legend, who won in 1998 with “Viva La Diva,” had just displayed unprecedented patriotism.

After the Netherlands, Spain, Ireland and Slovenia announced they were pulling out of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest—because the organizers decided to allow Israel to compete despite the controversy surrounding the war in Gaza—she wrote, in English: “I have performed in your countries numerous times ... I was always welcomed with warmth and love, and you ... connect[ed] to the message I brought with me: a message of equality, acceptance, human dignity and the basic rights of every person.”

She went on, “You know, Israel is the only country in our region that is this liberal. Tel Aviv Pride parade is one of the largest in the world. We are also the Holy Land, the land of the Bible—whose capital, Jerusalem, holds the holiest sites of the three monotheistic religions, and draws people from all around the world to pray. But we are also the land of Tel Aviv, of beaches ... and of epic parties. Beyond that, we’ve been part of the Eurovision Song Contest for many years. We try our best in the competition, and sometimes we even succeed.”

She continued with weepy earnestness, “So, explain to me how and why you have turned against us and announced your withdrawal? You no longer want us singing with you? Do you understand how violent and insulting that decision is? How much it adds only hatred and harm?”

So far, so good. Sort of. Though begging enemies for their affection and appreciation is as tiresome as it is futile.

Of course, no such appeal from a celebrity would be complete without a wink to those foes. Don’t worry, she assured, “A large part of the people in Israel do not agree with our government. They want a different government. You don’t punish an entire country because you disagree politically with its government. The unbearable war that went on far too long has ended. It is legitimate to criticize it and to resent how long it lasted.”

Uh, sorry, no.

Luckily she mentioned that “Israel is a country fighting for its existence, trying to balance security challenges with sanity and liberal values, things that are not well accepted in the region we live in.”

Indeed, she added, “Hamas executes people for being gay. Almost every Eurovision winner would have been hanged in the town square in Gaza.”

Quick to resume her attempt at finding common ground with those who accuse Israel of wrongdoing, she stressed, “That doesn’t justify anything, and of course we must fight for peace and reconciliation with all human beings. ... a withdrawal from Eurovision harms the very idea of peace, harms Israel and harms the contest itself. I believe this decision will be reversed, and that we will all celebrate together at Eurovision with this message of equality, love and acceptance, and with the music that brings people together. Because that is what Eurovision is truly about.”

With defenders like Dana, who needs critics?

Hey, but let’s give credit where it’s due to the performer for presenting an unvarnished version of the above, “between us, in Hebrew, which only we understand.” You know, among likeminded Israelis who think Israel is at fault for garnering negative attention.

“I am shocked ... and deeply pained by the situation,” she began. “How did we reach the point where even in Eurovision, a European song competition that always accepted us with a big hug and included us in the campy celebration and the Good Evening, Europe!’—even though, oops, we’re not Europe—how is it that the attitude toward us has changed?”

After all, she argued, “The archaic approach that used to belittle this competition has nearly vanished. ... Eurovision once again became glamorous and influential, and we understood that it is one of the only stages that allows Israel to show a different side from the one in which we star in the news, [that] on the musical front we’re doing fine—not only in wars.”

She proceeded to ask: “How did we get here? How did the place that loved us so much and embraced us become hostile? ... How is it that we lost the battle of hasbara [public diplomacy]? ... How did we become one of the most hated countries in the world?”

Her answers were as awful and telling as her questions.

“It’s too easy to explain this with antisemitism or hatred of Israel, because historically, the attitude toward Israel was different,” she stated. “After the Six-Day War, we were seen as a brave, strong and beloved ... During the Oslo process, the world embraced the country striving for peace. And now? The world no longer sees liberal Israel, the high-tech nation, Tel Aviv, the beach-and-tourism city that embraces and welcomes everyone. ... Since my Eurovision victory, I’ve been telling the world about the liberal and beautiful Israel. I’ve happily collaborated with the Foreign Ministry and embassies around the world in public-diplomacy activities, in videos. I truly love Israel; it is the country that made my dream of becoming a successful singer come true. It is my beloved home. I am proud of Israel—in every language.”

Great. Should we give her a medal of valor for daring to diverge from so many of her fellow “artists” at home and abroad?

Not so fast. In case anyone in her milieu doubted the correctness of her politics, she set him/her (no pun intended) straight.

“But hey,” she said, “something went wrong in how the world views us, and we need to acknowledge that and do everything to change it. Whoever wants [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir, [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich, the ‘full, full right’ and a never-ending war should understand that this is the price—that this is a path that leads to the vision of ‘a nation that dwells alone.’ And whoever wants us to return to being the Israel that the world loved should raise their voice.”

In other words, Dana International blames Israeli leaders and members of the public who elected them for European lies, not the moral rot of the Continent. And she longs for the days of the Oslo Accords, a direct line—albeit distant—to the atrocities of Oct. 7, 2023.

That the “anybody but Bibi Netanyahu” protest movement is pleased with her pontification makes perfect sense. The problem is with the fawning followers who aren’t anti-government activists.

Either they don’t know how to read or they prefer cherry-picking the palatable parts, grateful for any morsel of praise for Israel from a homegrown celebrity. It’s as pathetic as the majority of Eurovision entries.