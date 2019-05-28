More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Germany’s bare-headed brouhaha

Felix Klein was raising the kind of awareness that no dry statistics on Jew-hatred in the country that gave rise to the genocide of the Jews have succeeded in eliciting.

May. 28, 2019
Ruthie Blum

Germany’s bare-headed brouhaha

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Illustration of kippot for sale. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Illustration of kippot for sale. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.

The outcry over remarks made on Saturday by the German government’s first-ever anti-Semitism commissioner, Felix Klein, is peculiar. If Klein were not truthful about his assessment that Jews who wear their kippot [skullcaps] in public in Germany these days are at risk, he would be doing a disservice to his post.

Nor did his comment about anti-Semitism in Germany “showing its ugly face more openly” emerge in a vacuum. No, his mentioning that calling someone a Jew is once again being used as an insult—even in schools with no Jewish students—followed and was reflective of a worrisome report released last Tuesday by the German Interior Ministry. According to the report, anti-Semitic hate crimes rose by nearly 20 percent in 2018 from the previous year, and the number of physical attacks against Jews in 2018 had increased to 69 from 37 in 2017.

Admitting that his opinion on the matter had “unfortunately changed compared with what it used to be,” Klein also acknowledged that strategies for combating the phenomenon would have to be forged.

Klein was immediately called to task by Jewish leaders at home and abroad. In a Facebook post on Sunday—in German, English and Hebrew—Berlin’s chief rabbi, Yehuda Teichtal, wrote: “The combating of anti-Semitism is a top priority so it is appreciated that this is being addressed by top representatives of the government. At the same time, the KIPA [sic] is a clear symbol of Jewish identity and should be worn with PRIDE. Of course all the necessary security precautions need to be taken, at the same time, hiding our identity was never the solution, we should be always be PROUD of who we are. AM ISRAEL CHAI [the people of Israel live].”

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, too, reacted, releasing a statement on Sunday in which he expressed his “deep shock” at Klein’s kippah-warning.

“ … [F]ears about the security of German Jews are a capitulation to antisemitism and an admittance that, again, Jews are not safe on German soil,” he said. “We will never submit, will never lower our gaze, and will never react to antisemitism with defeatism—and we expect and demand our allies act in the same way.”

U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grennel also responded, tweeting: “Wear your kippa[h]. Wear your friend’s kippa[h]. Borrow a kippa[h] and wear it for our Jewish neighbors. Educate people that we are a diverse society.”

The most creative reply to Klein’s cautioning, however, came from the German daily, Bild, which on Monday printed a “do-it-yourself” kippah, covering a quarter of its front page, for readers to cut out and don. Adjacent to the graphic was an open letter by the paper’s editor-in-chief, Julian Reichelt, calling on Germans to show their solidarity with the Jews.

“If only one person in our country cannot wear [a] kippah without endangering himself,” he wrote, “the answer can only be that we all wear a kippah. The kippah belongs to Germany!”

Bild’s website even provided a tutorial video on how to perform the cut properly. The clip would have been amusing if the reason behind it weren’t so appalling.

But why is Klein being chastised for telling it like it is? He was not agreeing with the anti-Semites, after all. Nor was he recommending that Jews go into hiding. He was, rather, raising the kind of awareness that no dry statistics on Jew-hatred in the country that gave rise to the genocide of the Jews have succeeded in eliciting.

Speaking from the heart and the gut, he managed to convey a feeling of insecurity, which is more powerful than all the articles and police reports on crimes committed against Jews in today’s Germany.

Yes, in today’s Germany: where Holocaust-denial is banned, and Nazi symbols are outlawed; where Holocaust memorials and museums dot the landscape like daisies; where Holocaust education and visits to former concentration camps are part of the school curriculum; and where thousands of young Israelis have taken up residence—to benefit from government subsidies and bask in Berlin’s great nightlife.

By telling Jews to beware of sporting outward signs of their Jewishness on the streets of Germany—as one might advise tourists in Italy about the plethora of pickpockets, or alert women to the dangers of walking alone in Morocco—Klein was not only behaving responsibly; he caused a genuine and sorely needed stir.

Nevertheless, he was forced to retract his observations late Monday, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, told reporters that the “state must see to it that the free exercise of religion is possible for all ... and that anyone can go anywhere in our country in full security wearing a kippa[h].”

Reversing his original statement, Klein called on “all citizens of Berlin and across Germany to wear the kippah next Saturday if there are new, intolerable attacks targeting Israel and Jews on the occasion of Al-Quds day in Berlin.”

This symbolic signal to Jews and anti-Semites alike is welcome. Too bad that the messenger who spurred the brouhaha in the first place had to be shot for such swift notice and action to be taken.

He should be thanked.

Ruthie Blum is an Israel-based journalist and author of “To Hell in a Handbasket: Carter, Obama, and the ‘Arab Spring.’ ”

EXPLORE JNS
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
College Campus, University
U.S. News
New fellowship to unite Black, Jewish student leaders in combating Jew-hatred, racism
Organizers say the program will equip participants to “build lasting bridges between communities.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard