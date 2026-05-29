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IDF officer wounded in Hezbollah drone attack vows return to battlefield

“Know that I am recovering and growing stronger,” Col. Meir Biderman told troops of the 401st Armored Brigade.

May 29, 2026
JNS Staff
401st Armored Brigade Commander Col. Meir Biderman. Credit: IDF.
Col. Meir Biderman, commander of the 401st Armored Brigade. Credit: IDF.
( May 29, 2026 / JNS )

Col. Meir Biderman, commander of the Israel Defense Forces’ 401st “Iron Tracks” Armored Brigade, sent a message of encouragement to his troops from the hospital this week after being severely wounded in a Hezbollah explosive-drone attack in Southern Lebanon.

“I was taken from you in a storm last week, but know that I am OK, recovering and growing stronger,” Biderman said in remarks released by the IDF on Friday.

“Injury is part of the life of a warrior who fights for the security of the state,” he continued. “I know that you continue to fight with strength and that you have gone through difficult days with casualties in the 601st Battalion and the 9th Battalion.”

The brigade commander told his soldiers that he remained with them in spirit and was eager to return to the front.

“I strengthen you, embrace you and stand beside you in spirit. Know that I am already waiting to join you back on the battlefield,” he said.

Biderman was seriously wounded last Wednesday when an explosive Hezbollah drone struck forces operating in Southern Lebanon. The attack came amid ongoing Israeli operations against the Iranian-backed Lebanese Shi’ite terrorist organization.

Earlier this week, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visited the headquarters of the 401st Brigade and praised its commanders and troops, while wishing Biderman a speedy recovery and return to duty.

“There is no power in the world comparable to the courage of our troops,” Zamir said, describing the brigade as one with “tremendous spirit” that “has never been broken.”

Accompanied by his wife, Orna, Zamir visited Biderman and other wounded soldiers at two rehabilitation centers last Thursday, ahead of the Shavuot holiday. Zamir told Biderman, “All the troops are awaiting your speedy recovery, and now your mission is to regain your strength, rehabilitate and return at full capacity.”

The 401st Brigade has been at the forefront of combat operations since the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and has played a central role in fighting in both Gaza and Lebanon.

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