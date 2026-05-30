Netanyahu: IDF operating beyond Litani River in Southern Lebanon

Israel Defense Forces troops are operating beyond the Litani River, approximately 18 miles north of the border in Southern Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday.

“Our forces crossed the Litani and are operating in Beirut as well as in the Bekaa Valley, across the entire front to strike Hezbollah directly,” Netanyahu said.

The prime minister visited the 36th Armored Division along the border together with Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai.

“There is tremendous fighting spirit here. From here, the battle against Hezbollah in the north is being waged,” Netanyahu said.

“And I must tell you that there are very impressive results. The brigade commanders, as well as the soldiers, tell me that in every engagement and every encounter, we are both eliminating Hezbollah terrorists and pushing them back,” he continued.

“I salute you. You are lions, and you demonstrate the strength and spirit of the Israel Defense Forces. Continue with great success—until the mission is complete,” he said.