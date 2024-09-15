More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Hochstein and Hezbollah

If there’s one thing Kamala Harris doesn’t want before the Nov. 5 election, it’s another war against an Iranian proxy bent on Israel’s destruction—particularly on the anniversary of the Trump-brokered Abraham Accords.

Sep. 15, 2024
Ruthie Blum

Hochstein and Hezbollah

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Amost Hockstein and Yoav Gallant
U.S. presidential adviser Amos Hochstein (left) and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Washington, June 24, 2024. Photo by Ariel Hermoni/IMoD.
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.

Amos Hochstein, deputy assistant to the U.S. president and senior adviser for energy and investment, is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Monday, in yet another attempt to block Israel from defending itself against Hezbollah in Lebanon. That’s not how his boss in Washington—whoever that actually is at this point—would characterize the special envoy’s visit, of course.

No, the American administration, now led by out-of-commission figurehead Joe Biden, refers to Hochstein’s efforts as necessary to prevent an “escalation” of tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, and to keep the latter from opening up another front in the current war.

Right.

As though the dominant Iran-backed terrorists in Lebanon didn’t already declare war on Israel on Oct. 8, the day after Hamas launched an assault on the Jewish state the likes of which haven’t been seen since the Holocaust.

As if Hezbollah hasn’t been daily firing dozens of missiles and drones since then on northern Israel, large swaths of which have been evacuated of their imperiled residents.

Golan and Galilee denizens weren’t the only ones bombarded over the weekend by hostile projectiles, however. Early Sunday morning, Israelis all over the center of the country awoke to sirens and loud booms. It emerged that a surface-to-surface ballistic missile from Yemen had hit in an open area, sparking a fire in the Ben Shemen Forest, a few miles from Ben-Gurion Airport.

Naturally, the above was the subject of the weekly Cabinet meeting, which took place mere hours after the Houthis took credit for the assault, and ahead of Hochstein’s latest pointless diplomatic trip.

“We are engaged in a multi-front campaign against the axis of evil led by Iran, which seeks our destruction,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the start of the ministerial gathering. “This morning, the Houthis fired a surface-to-surface missile from Yemen into our territory. They should already have known that we exact a heavy price for any attempt to harm us.”

He went on to clarify, “Anyone needing a reminder in this regard is invited to visit the port of Hudeidah.”

He then vowed, “Anyone who attacks us will not escape our wrath. Hamas is already learning this through our resolute actions that will lead to its destruction and the release of all our hostages.”

On the other hand, he stopped short of announcing outright that tackling the threat of Hezbollah was now among the government’s official war goals—despite this having been widely reported in the Hebrew press on Saturday night. And the only reason that it didn’t cause a major stir was that the repeated warnings and threats from Jerusalem about a more serious attack in Lebanon than the ongoing volleys of attrition between Hezbollah and the Israel Defense Forces have caused most Israelis to shrug.

Public sentiment has come to alternate between “We’ll believe it when we see it” and “Don’t talk: shoot already.”

“I visited the north,” Netanyahu continued. “I am attentive to the residents of the north. I am talking to them and with local authorities in the north. I see the distress. I hear the cries. The current situation will not continue. It requires a change in the balance of power at our northern border. We will do whatever is necessary to safely return our residents to their homes. I am committed to this. The government is committed to this. And we will not settle for less.”

This will be achieved, he said, “thanks to the bravery of our fighters and from the unity within us, as a united people rising against our enemies to ensure our future.”

One encouraging sign was the report in the Lebanese media that the Israeli Air Force dropped leaflets over Wazani, near the border, urging villagers to evacuate the area by 4 p.m., because “Hezbollah is firing from your area.” Though the IDF subsequently stated that the fliers hadn’t been approved by the top brass—but were the initiative of Battalion 769—the move would suggest that Israel really is gearing up for the very conflict that Hochstein fears, certainly before the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election.

Indeed, if there’s one thing that Vice President (and Democratic candidate) Kamala Harris doesn’t want before voters go to the polls in seven weeks, it’s another full-fledged war against an Iranian proxy bent on Israel’s destruction—particularly on the fourth anniversary of the Abraham Accords, historic peace treaties between Israel and its anti-Islamic Republic Arab neighbors, brokered by Biden’s predecessor and possible successor.

Whether the uptick in rocket-and-drone fire from every direction will cause Hochstein to stay home remains to be seen. Even he ought to realize that his shuttling is an exercise in futility, since whatever he has to say about “de-escalation” can be conveyed over the phone.

Hezbollah U.S.-Israel Relations Defense and Security U.S. Politics
EXPLORE JNS
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman