More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Israel’s Memorial Day is about war, not peace

This year’s Defense Ministry memento to bereaved families makes a mockery of the current situation and all the blood spilled by the Jewish state’s enemies throughout the decades.

May. 3, 2022
Ruthie Blum

Israel’s Memorial Day is about war, not peace

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
The Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem a few days before Yom Hazikaron, April 11, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
The Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem a few days before Yom Hazikaron, April 11, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.

The purpose of Yom Hazikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism, which begins on Tuesday evening, is to pay tribute to and mourn all those killed while defending, or simply living in, the Jewish state. Though Christians and Muslims are among the casualties of the many wars that Israel has been forced to fight since well before its establishment—and ongoing assaults with which it continues to contend—Jews are both the main target and the majority of the dead.

It is for this reason that dozens of bereaved Jewish families are offended by this year’s Defense Ministry gift—awarded annually ahead of Memorial Day—and have announced their intention to return it. The present in question is a wall clock designed with Islamic and Christian symbols, but none relating to Judaism.

The only acknowledgment of the Jewish identity of the state is the word “Jerusalem” in Hebrew. Even the etched skyline of the capital only shows the Muslim Dome of the Rock and the church on the Mount of Olives—no Jewish holy sites or national monuments.

In addition, the outline of the clock’s face is dotted with Muslim crescents and five-point stars, representing the wounds of Christ and the pillars of Islam. The Star of David is glaringly absent, as is the menorah. Ditto for the Israeli flag and Israel Defense Forces’ emblem.

This was the complaint voiced by the widow of IDF Maj. Roi Klein, who was killed during the Battle of Bint Jbeil in the 2006 Second Lebanon War. Klein became a household name in Israel for having jumped on a live grenade to save the men in his command.

The “Peace Clock” given as a gift to Israel’s bereaved families ahead of Yom Hazikaron, May 2022.
The “Peace Clock” given as a gift to Israel’s bereaved families ahead of Yom Hazikaron, May 2022.

As he flung himself on the explosive, which Hezbollah terrorists had hurled over a wall onto his unit, he shouted the Jewish prayer Shema Yisrael (“Hear, O Israel, the Lord is our God; the Lord is one.”)

After it blew up and he lay dying, he radioed headquarters to announce his own demise. “Klein’s dead, Klein’s dead,” he said with his last breath. He then handed the transmitter, and transferred charge of the troops, to a fellow officer.

His is one of the countless tales of bravery and sacrifice that will be recounted at Memorial Day ceremonies around the country. His survivors and other grieving spouses, parents and children are right to be disgusted with a token of appreciation that places all nationalities and religions on a par with—or, in this case, beneath—Israel’s.

The Defense Ministry argued that it was bereaved families themselves—members of the Public Council for Soldiers’ Commemoration—who selected the gift. They chose the “Peace Clock” this year, the ministry said, “as a symbol of the state’s desire for peace and brotherhood with our neighbors, in Hebrew, English and Arabic.”

Herein lies the greater problem with the memento: that it portrays a fantasy for the future, rather than the harsh reality in which Israelis exist. While bereaved families and other Israelis may cling to such a dream of “peace and brotherhood,” Memorial Day isn’t the occasion to highlight it—certainly not now, with a surge in terrorism and open calls for the killing of Jews, including by Israel’s Arab citizens.

Fifteen names were added to the Yom Hazikaron body count in April alone, the month of Ramadan. And Israeli security forces have been running around like chickens with their heads cut off, scrambling in all directions to thwart rocket, rifle, vehicle, knife and firebomb attacks actually taking place, as well as those promised by Palestinians and Arab Israelis for “Nakba Day,” the “catastrophe” of the Jewish state’s birth 74 years ago.

The “Peace Clock” makes of mockery of this situation and all the blood spilled by Israel’s enemies throughout the decades. Indeed, the time is anything but ripe for refrains of “Kumbaya.” The only song that Israelis and Jews the world over should be singing loudly this week is the anthem “Hatikvah.”

Ruthie Blum is an Israel-based journalist and author of “To Hell in a Handbasket: Carter, Obama, and the ‘Arab Spring.’”

Defense and Security Jewish and Israeli Holidays
EXPLORE JNS
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
Iranian cluster bomb hits empty kindergarten in Rishon Letzion
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the scene.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin