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US hypocrisy marks the anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s murder

It’s been two years since the young Iranian woman was beaten to death for wearing her hijab incorrectly. All the Biden administration has to offer is money to the mullahs.

Sep. 16, 2024
Ruthie Blum

US hypocrisy marks the anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s murder

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Mahsa Amini, Iran
A protester holds a picture of Mahsa Amini, the Kurdish-Iranian woman whose 2022 death in the custody of Iran’s “morality police” sparked widespread unrest in the Islamic Republic. Source: Twitter.
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.

In his press briefing on Friday, U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller was asked about how the Biden administration is responding to the dire situation for women in the Islamic Republic. The journalist referred to the latest report by a United Nations fact-finding mission on the increase in suppression of women’s and girls’ rights in Iran.

She prefaced her question by mentioning the second anniversary of the Sept. 16, 2022 murder of Mahsa Amini.

Amini was a 22-year-old woman from Saqez in Iran’s Kurdistan Province. While on a trip with her family to Tehran, she was arrested by the regime’s “morality police” for not having her head covered properly. According to eyewitnesses, she was beaten as soon as she entered the van that was transporting her to the station for “education”—mullah-style. Three days later, she was dead.

One can only imagine the kind of torture she endured before she was taken to the Kasra Hospital in northern Tehran. Photos that emerged of her lying in a coma matched the medical center’s statement that when she was admitted on Sept. 13, she showed “no vital signs.”

This notice was removed from the hospital’s social-media pages after hardliners called its staff “anti-regime agents.” In parallel, police denied having beaten Amini to death, insisting that she had passed away from a heart attack. It was a lie, of course, and everybody knew it.

“As you have heard us say before, Mahsa Amini’s story did not end with her death,” Miller responded to the reporter. “She inspired a historic movement that has impacted Iran and influenced people across the globe who are advocating for gender equality, respect for human rights, and particularly, the respect for human rights inside Iran.”

He went on to say, “so, that [U.N.] report is absolutely right. We continue to see a crackdown on women and women’s rights in Iran.”

However, he added, “I would just say the new president of Iran has at various times signaled that he wants to change his approach, and wants to reach out to the West and have a different relationship with the West. There are obviously a number of actions he could take in that regard when it comes to Iran’s destabilizing activities outside of its own borders, but one of the actions he could take would be to stop the crackdown on women and women’s rights inside Iran’s borders.”

How he was able to utter those words without hanging his head in shame is beyond comprehension.

In the first place, even the clueless State Department knows by now that it’s the “supreme leader”—Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—who calls the shots in Iran, regardless of the identity of the president.

Secondly, as the powers-that-be in Tehran are busy completing their nuclear-weapons program while engaged in a multi-front war against Israel (directly and via proxies), the only comments about the regime that should be coming out of the mouths of U.S. officials are threats.

Any expressions of hope for an improvement in “human rights” in the Islamic Republic make Washington worse than a laughing stock. That’s precisely why Khamenei and his goons are hot for a Kamala Harris victory in November and have a target on Donald Trump’s head.

Trump, when he held the reins in the White House, ended the nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 countries in May 2018. He also imposed a “maximum pressure” campaign on the regime, progressively adding sanctions, to starve the coffers so heartily filled by Obama.

Third, Miller must be aware of the State Department report, provided this week to Congress, revealing that American trade with the Islamic Republic increased by 43% last year, reaching more than $81 million. According to The Washington Free Beacon, which reviewed the “unclassified but not disseminated publicly” report, this “significant jump … suggests the Biden-Harris administration is bypassing tough American sanctions on Tehran in order to stimulate its flagging economy and provide the hardline regime with a financial lifeline.”

Keeping the ayatollahs in clover is hardly the way to assist the women and girls of Iran to show their faces and remove their chains. The least that the likes of Miller could do is shed the hypocrisy where their fate and well-being are concerned.

Middle East Iran U.S. Politics
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