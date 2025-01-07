Condition of Israelis injured in New Orleans attack improves

( Jan. 7, 2025 / JNS)

The condition of two Israelis wounded in the New Year’s Day terrorist attack in New Orleans has improved and their lives are no longer at risk, Hebrew media reported on Monday.

The pair, who were on a six-week trip to the United States after serving together in the Israel Defense Forces reserves during the war against Hamas in Gaza, will soon be transferred to Israel for further medical care, according to Ynet.

Elad Shoshan, the Israeli consul to the southwest United States, told JNS over the weekend that he went to the Louisiana city after learning that two Israelis had been hurt in the incident, which the FBI is investigating as a terrorist attack, in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

He did so “to be with the injured, assist their families, connect with the authorities and local Jewish community, communicating with the medical team and preparing accommodations for the arrival of the parents to New Orleans.”

“The Consulate General of Israel to the Southwest wishes to extend its heartfelt condolences to the families affected and offer prayers for the swift recovery of those injured,” he added.

Both of the Israelis, whose families requested that their names not be released, are in their mid-20s and receiving medical care, Shoshan told JNS.

“They were visiting the United States as tourists, looking forward to ringing in the New Year in New Orleans,” he said. “It is tragic that these young men, who came to experience the joy of this vibrant city, have become victims of this shocking act of terror.”

“What should have been a special celebration has turned into an unimaginable tragedy for them and their families,” he added.

One of the young men is on a respirator “due to severe head trauma and internal injuries,” according to Shoshan. “The second Israeli is stable and communicative but is also recovering from serious limb injuries.”

Relatives of both arrived in New Orleans late on Friday night “to be with them during this difficult time,” Shoshan said.

“I am truly inspired and proud of how the local Jewish community in New Orleans has come together in response to the recent tragedy,” he added. “They have shown incredible support and kindness, offering help, resources and companionship to make sure that the victims and their families don’t feel alone during this tough time.”

“In moments of deep sorrow, the Jewish community truly stands together and cares for one another,” he added. “The consulate is in continuous communication with local and federal authorities, as well as the families of the victims, to ensure all necessary assistance is provided.”