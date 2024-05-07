Congress will ‘continue to speak out against’ Biden admin blocking military aid to Israel

(May 7, 2024 / JNS)

Members of Congress, including House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), aren’t going to stop talking about the White House withholding military aid to Israel, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) stated on Tuesday.

“This House came together to support an aid package for Israel, our dear ally in the Middle East, who’s under attack since Oct. 7. They’re out there right now, fighting a terrorist organization, Hamas,” Scalise said. “We passed an aid package that is currently being held up by the Biden administration. It is time for the Biden Administration to stop holding up that aid to Israel.”

Congress passed “much-needed relief” for Israel “in a very bipartisan way,” so the Jewish state can “go and root out a terrorist organization who killed Israelis, who killed Americans, who still has about 130 hostages that they’re holding,” Scalise said.

“The Biden administration is going to hold up the aid to Israel,” he added. “We’re going to continue to speak out against that.”

Also on Tuesday, Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.), vice chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, stated that U.S. President Joe Biden “is once again abandoning our strongest ally in the Middle East by withholding vital aid to Israel.”

“These weapons are critical to ensuring Israel can fully dismantle Hamas, a terrorist organization whose sole goal is to destroy the Jewish people. It seems clear President Biden is making decisions based on politics, and not what is in the best interests of the U.S. or Israel,” Wagner added.

Withholding weapons from Israel “strengthens Hamas’s position, not just militarily, but also from a negotiating standpoint,” according to the congresswoman.

“The Biden administration must support Israel as they fight for their very existence, not cave to the radically liberal wing of their party who are taking over buildings on college campuses,” she added. “This reckless decision by Joe Biden not only hurts Israel, but it also harms American workers and those in Missouri whose jobs depend on these sales.”