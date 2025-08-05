Court extends arrest of Arab Israeli activist suspected of unlawful gun use

( Aug. 5, 2025 / JNS )

The Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court on Monday extended the house arrest of Yoseph Haddad, citing “reasonable suspicion” that the Arab pro-Israel activist unlawfully discharged his firearm in a July 30 confrontation.

Police had requested that Haddad’s home detention be extended for five more days, but the court decided to do so for three.

Haddad was detained on Wednesday after he fired one bullet with his personal firearm during what his lawyer has described as a “racist attack” against him but which police claimed was a simple argument over road use.

The incident, which took place in Tel Aviv’s Jaffa neighborhood, started when an Arab motorcyclist recognized Haddad while he was driving and blocked the road, according to the pro-Israel activist.

The assailant “called me a ‘spy’ and a ‘traitor’ in Arabic,” Haddad said in a statement cited by Israel’s Kan News public broadcaster. “The car window was open, and he then spat at me and tried to attack me.

“I defended myself and a confrontation broke out. That’s when I drew my gun to push him away, and a shot was fired,” according to Haddad.

Attorney Ephraim Damari, who represents Haddad, said he intended to appeal the court’s decision.

“There is no reason why someone who defends his homeland and IDF soldiers should be placed under house arrest at all,” Damari added.

The Israel Police reportedly intends to file an indictment on charges of unlawful use of a firearm—which is punishable with up two years in prison, or up to five years imprisonment if it endangered people.

The other driver involved in the incident is suspected of assault.

Two years ago, Haddad and members of his family were verbally and physically assaulted by two Arab passengers after boarding a FlyDubai flight to Tel Aviv from the United Arab Emirates. Haddad’s mother, who is in her 60s, was shoved in the incident and had two fingers broken.

The incident, which he caught on video, showed one assailant shouting in Arabic: “Here he is, the garbage, the traitor, the dog.” One assailant, identified as a resident of eastern Jerusalem, also threatened Haddad.

“I will not be deterred, because this is what they want: to silence and to frighten people who speak out,” the Israeli activist told JNS at the time.

The Haifa-born, Nazareth-raised Haddad, 39, an Orthodox Christian, served in the Golani Infantry Brigade in the Israel Defense Forces. On Aug. 10, 2006, during the Second Lebanon War, a Hezbollah Kornet anti-tank missile hit a wall near Haddad. He was seriously wounded by shrapnel and his right foot was amputated.

Haddad has become a top global public speaker on behalf of the Jewish state, alongside his work for coexistence as CEO of the Together—Vouch for Each Other NGO.