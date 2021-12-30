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Record new investments in Israeli climate tech in 2021

$2.2 billion were invested this year in climate-mitigating technologies, 57 percent higher than the 2020 record.

Dec. 30, 2021
Wind turbines in the Golan Heights, March 8, 2007. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Wind turbines in the Golan Heights, March 8, 2007. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.

Investments in Israeli climate tech companies reached an all-time high in 2021.

“By the end of the 2021, the annual investments in Israeli climate tech companies reached $2.2 billion, exceeding last year’s fundraising record of $1.4 billion by 57 percent,” said Uriel Klar, director of PLANETech, a joint venture of the nonprofit Israel Innovation Institute and the Consensus Business Group.

The trend highlights how blue-and-white businesses from a variety of verticals are devoted to finding solutions for a more sustainable world.

“Israel is a global leader in climate tech, with 1,200 companies — 637 of them startups — that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Israel and around the world,” said Klar.

The four highest funding rounds were achieved by startups from different fields:

1. Future Meat raised $347 million in Series B funding round for the development of its sustainable cultivated meat technology.

2. Wiliot raised $200 million to improve supply chain footprint via battery-free sensors.

3. UBQ Materials raised $170 million to convert household trash into climate-positive thermoplastic.

4. Via raised $130 million to promote an advanced digital platform for shared transportation.

“In addition, SolarEdge has become the first Israeli company to enter the S&P 500 index and Tomorrow.io is going public on NASDAQ with a $1.2 billion valuation,” Klahr said.

He noted that capital raising for global climate tech companies reached a peak of $87.5 billion between June 2020 and June 2021, an increase of 210% from the previous year, according to PwC.

This article was first published by Israel21c.

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