JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

‘Deeply concerned’ about message Biden admin sending to Hamas, 26 House Democrats say

The signatories asked for a classified briefing “to better understand how and when the aid that Congress has authorized and appropriated for Israel will be delivered.”

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during a Feb. 14, 2024 press briefing at the White House. Credit: Oliver Contreras/White House.
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during a Feb. 14, 2024 press briefing at the White House. Credit: Oliver Contreras/White House.
Edit
(May 10, 2024 / JNS)

A group of 26 House Democrats sent a letter to Jake Sullivan, the U.S. national security advisor, on Friday expressing concern about U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to withhold weapons shipments to Israel.

“We are deeply concerned about the message the administration is sending to Hamas and other Iranian-backed terrorist proxies by withholding weapons shipments to Israel, during a critical moment in the negotiations,” wrote the House members, led by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Jared Golden (D-Maine).

With Jew-hatred “spreading globally like wildfire,” the 26 representatives “fear that public disputes with our critical ally only emboldens our mutual enemies, including Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and other Iranian-backed proxies.”

“It also buttresses their agenda of chaos, brutality and hate, and makes a hostage agreement even harder to achieve,” they wrote. “Hamas still holds more than 130 hostages, including eight Americans, five of whom may still be alive.”

“The president’s unyielding commitment to passing emergency supplemental funding for Israel showed the world our commitment,” they added. “When we abandon these duties, we leave a vacuum of American leadership for our anti-democratic adversaries to fill.”

The 26 asked Sullivan for a classified briefing “about your decision and to better understand how and when the aid that Congress has authorized and appropriated for Israel will be delivered.”

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates