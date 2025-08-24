Europe walks into the strategic trap of a non-existent Palestinian state

( Aug. 23, 2025 / JNS )

In Hebrew, the word for “urge,” dachaf, can be rearranged to form the word pachad, meaning “fear.” And it is fear that is the true force driving the growing chorus of calls from European capitals urging Israel to take “concrete steps” in the direction of Palestinian statehood.

These calls are not the confident, principled proclamations of statesmen anchored in international law or genuine concern for peace. They are thinly veiled attempts to relieve mounting internal tension within European societies, where the streets are increasingly volatile, public squares have turned into arenas of confrontation, and governments are struggling to maintain control in the face of rising political Islam within their borders.

The growing urgency expressed by France, the United Kingdom and other European powers to “act on Gaza” is not really about Gaza. It is a reflection of internal European pressure facing elected leaders who are watching with concern as waves of protest, community unrest and radicalization challenge their authority at home. From Marseille to Malmö and Birmingham to Berlin, the signs are clear: The Western democratic order is being tested not only by foreign adversaries but by growing radical Islamic elements within.

In this light, the need to recognize a Palestinian state becomes not an expression of peace-seeking idealism but a panic-driven strategy to appease restive Muslim populations. The declarations issued by European leaders send a dangerous message to Hamas and its global network of sympathizers: There is no need to compromise, negotiate or moderate. The West, they see, is already showing signs of internal collapse.

Behind the rhetoric of morality and human rights lies a profound political vulnerability. European leaders are not just trying to “do the right thing,” they are maneuvering within the shifting landscape of demographics and identity. The calls to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state, at a time of unprecedented jihadist violence and in the aftermath of Oct. 7, when more than 1,200 people, mostly Israelis, were murdered, are not acts of justice. They are acts of fear.

If calls for Palestinian statehood are not about doing the right thing, then what is Europe declaring? It is offering a reward for terrorism.

It is declaring a campaign of delegitimization against the only democracy in the Middle East that continues to defend itself, physically and morally, against the forces of radical Islam. And, most dangerously, it is declaring a willful blindness to the true intentions of those who seek a Palestinian state, not alongside Israel, but in place of it.

The current push for recognition flagrantly ignores foundational principles of international law. The Palestinians, by any legal or diplomatic standard, do not meet the criteria for statehood: They lack defined borders, possess no unified or functioning government, maintain no control over the use of force across their territories, and are incapable of conducting foreign relations as a sovereign entity. What exists is a fragmented authority, divided between a deeply corrupt Palestinian Authority in Judea and Samaria, and an openly genocidal regime under Hamas in Gaza.

Moreover, Europe is conveniently forgetting a critical fact: Unilateral recognition of Palestinian statehood is a direct violation of the Oslo Accords. These same accords, championed and co-signed by European countries, explicitly require that any political progress be the result of direct negotiations between the parties. Are European governments now prepared to shred their diplomatic legacies in pursuit of short-term domestic calm?

Such a move is not neutral. It has consequences.

Recognizing a Palestinian state under current conditions is not a symbolic gesture. It is, in literal terms, a prize for Hamas. It grants them moral victory, political legitimacy and strategic momentum. It signals to violent actors that mass murder, hostage-taking and terror attacks can result not in condemnation, but in international rewards.

This kind of messaging does not remain in diplomatic corridors. It seeps into hostage negotiations, where Hamas is emboldened to raise its demands. It reverberates across the region, where jihadist groups from Syria to the Sinai may interpret the developments as an operational model. It is no surprise that, shortly after French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks, leading Jewish organizations refused to meet with France’s foreign minister. This is not “historical justice.” It is nothing short of diplomatic appeasement for a terrorist group that orchestrated one of the most brutal massacres of Jews since the Holocaust.

Hamas, unsurprisingly, is celebrating. Each new European declaration that aligns with its goals brings it closer to international normalization. But the Western officials issuing these statements fail to understand or refuse to acknowledge the jihadist geopolitical map. They are not simply misreading Hamas’s intentions; they are walking into its strategic trap.

These declarations may not change facts on the ground, but they may shift the diplomatic battlefield.

Israel, the only state fighting radical Islamist terrorism directly on the frontlines of the free world, is being gradually repositioned in the eyes of its traditional allies. From a moral leader, the Jewish state is being cast as a diplomatic outcast. From a victim, it is recast as a suspect. The cost of this reversal is not only strategic; it is moral.

What Western leaders fail to grasp is this: The vision of a Palestinian state in 2025 is not a vision of peace. It is the vision of an Iranian-backed regime of terror at the gates of Jerusalem. It is the legitimization of a polity that celebrates martyrdom, pays salaries to terrorists and their families, indoctrinates children into jihadist ideology and openly declares its goal of annihilating Israel.

Hamas still enjoys majority support among Palestinians, not just in Gaza, but also in Judea and Samaria. The Palestinian Authority continues to glorify “martyrs” and incite hate against Jews. And at the core of both entities lies a jihadist ethos, not a diplomatic one.

The recognition of Palestinian statehood is not the problem. It is the symptom.

The real danger lies in the vast disconnect between the reality on the ground, in which Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Iran guide the Palestinian public, and the romanticized illusion of a democratic, secular, peaceful Palestine still entertained in the halls of Brussels, Paris and London.

This is not just a strategic blunder. It is moral suicide for Europe.

And the messages now echoing from these fear-based declarations are unmistakably clear:

Recognizing a Palestinian state today is tantamount to admitting that terrorism works.

Recognizing a Palestinian state validates terrorism as a legitimate tool.

Europeans fail to see the trajectory. Today, it’s Israel. Tomorrow, it’s Paris, Berlin and London.

Recognizing a Palestinian state now is an open invitation to the next Oct. 7.

When Europe offers Hamas diplomatic rewards, it doesn’t signal peace but surrender. Terrorism has no borders. The only question now is: Has Europe already raised the white flag?

