Fake wanted posters for Jewish California regents found at Berkeley campus

Dan Mogulof, a University of California spokesman, told JNS that the “disturbing and threatening posters” were taken down within an hour.

Aaron Bandler
Sather Gate at the University of California, Berkeley. Credit: Carol M. Highsmith Archive/ Library of Congress via Wikimedia Commons.
(Sept. 4, 2025 / JNS)

Fake wanted posters of two Jewish regents at the University of California were found at the university’s Berkeley campus on Tuesday.

Dan Mogulof, assistant vice chancellor of executive communications at Berkeley, told JNS that the public school found “disturbing and threatening posters targeting members of the UC board of regents” on campus.

“The posters violated campus policy governing where material can be placed and were removed within an hour,” he said.

StopAntisemitism posted images of what it said were the posters, which refer to Jonathan “Jay” Sures as “a vocal Zionist” and Richard Leib as “a self-proclaimed ‘proud Zionist.’”

Mogulof said the university’s police department is “actively investigating the incident and asks anyone with information about the incident to please contact the department without delay.”

“There is, at the moment, no information as to whether the perpetrators were members of the campus community or the public at large,” he told JNS.

