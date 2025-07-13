Ben-Gurion International Airport’s $14m makeover

After the European Aviation Authority advisory against Israel travel was lifted on July 7 and with international carriers resuming operations to Tel Aviv, the Ministry of Transportation and Israel Airports Authority are finalizing comprehensive preparations for anticipated passenger traffic increases at Ben-Gurion International Airport. The facility expects to handle roughly 1.5 million passengers in July and 1.9 million in August.

Key developments include the launch on Aug. 14 of an advanced security and check-in facility within Terminal 3, the main international gateway to Israel.

This new Terminal 3 plaza spans roughly 42,000 square feet (3,900 square meters) and features 22 check-in positions, cutting-edge security screening technology and modernized baggage processing systems. The structure utilizes an industrialized aluminum framework comparable to contemporary European terminals, ensuring operational adaptability. Total construction investment reached approximately 50 million shekels ($14.1 million).

Terminal 1 will resume international service on Aug. 3, initially accommodating some El Al, Arkia, Israir and Georgian Airways operations, with Wizz Air and additional carriers joining subsequently. This restoration follows the elimination of European Aviation Authority limitations. August operations anticipate about 500 international departures and arrivals through Terminal 1.

Strategic infrastructure initiatives by the Ministry of Transport and Israel Airports Authority encompass developing a new Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway interchange, expanding security processing and immigration zones, creating additional passenger entry points, and enlarging duty-free commercial and dining spaces.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.