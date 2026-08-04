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Chile, Honduras restore ambassadors to Israel as six new envoys present credentials

The Chilean envoy told JNS his appointment marks “an emotional moment” for him and signals a renewed commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

Sharon Altshul
Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomes Chilean Ambassador Gabriel Alejandro Zaliasnik Schilkurt after he presented his diplomatic credentials at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Aug. 3, 2026. Photo by Oz Schechter.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomes Chilean Ambassador Gabriel Alejandro Zaliasnik Schilkurt after he presented his diplomatic credentials at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Aug. 3, 2026. Photo by Oz Schechter.
(Aug. 4, 2026 / JNS)

Chile and Honduras officially restored ambassadorial representation to Israel on Monday, as six new ambassadors presented their diplomatic credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem.

The presidential welcome for Chilean Ambassador Gabriel Alejandro Zaliasnik Schilkurt and Honduran Ambassador José Luis Núñez Bennet was particularly warm, marking the first time both countries have had ambassadors in Israel since relations cooled following the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7, 2023.

Speaking to JNS after the ceremony, Zaliasnik described his appointment as “an emotional moment” for him.

“As a Chilean and a member of the Jewish community, I am honored to be appointed by the president of Chile to be ambassador to Israel and to strengthen the relationship with Israel,” he said.

After what he called “the strain of the last couple of years,” Zaliasnik said his mission is to rebuild bilateral ties while serving all of Chilean society.

“For me, as a proud Chilean Zionist, I have a special honor to bring with me the commitment of our President José Antonio Kast to reengage, reconstruct and rebuild our strong historic relations,” he added.

Welcoming the Chilean ambassador, Herzog said the appointment fulfilled a commitment made to him by Chile’s president during his recent visit to Israel.

“During my excellent meeting with President Kast in May, he informed me that he would shortly be returning Chile’s ambassador to Israel,” Herzog said. “I am now delighted to welcome Ambassador Zaliasnik here in Israel, who comes with a message on behalf of all Chileans to increase ties with Israel. This is a milestone in our relations.”

In a private meeting following the credential ceremony, Herzog hailed the return of Chile’s ambassador as “a milestone” in bilateral relations and revealed that he had played a personal role in helping to restore diplomatic representation through discussions with Chile’s president, foreign minister and senior members of the Chilean government.

“We’re really honored to have you here,” Herzog told Zaliasnik. “Your arrival here represents a milestone in the relations between Israel and Chile, and I had the great honor of being part of this process.”

Acknowledging the political sensitivities surrounding the appointment and opposition among certain elements in Chile, Herzog added: “I know it’s not easy. I know that you had bad people trying to undermine this appointment, and we are honored and pleased to have you here in our midst in the Holy Land representing the Republic of Chile.”

The president asked the ambassador to convey his “warmest regards and gratitude” to Kast, describing him as “a very honorable leader” and expressing hope that the Chilean president and his wife would visit Israel.

Herzog said the two had held in-depth discussions about faith and the Bible during their meeting in Chile, adding that many Chileans share those values. He also said he hoped to make a reciprocal visit to Chile, noting the affection many Israelis have for the South American nation.

Speaking in Hebrew during the ceremony, Zaliasnik received applause from those in attendance. He also introduced his wife, Elisheva, noting that he had previously served as president of the Jewish Community of Chile.

In the official guest book, he described Chile and Israel as two “lands of poets,” referencing Chilean Nobel laureate Gabriela Mistral and Israeli poet Yehuda Amichai.

A handwritten message by Chilean Ambassador Gabriel Alejandro Zaliasnik Schilkurt in the official guest book at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem after presenting his diplomatic credentials, Aug. 3, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.
A handwritten message by Chilean Ambassador Gabriel Alejandro Zaliasnik Schilkurt in the official guest book at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem after presenting his diplomatic credentials, Aug. 3, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.

Herzog also welcomed the return of Honduras’s ambassador, noting that Honduras now has its embassy in Jerusalem.

“In my recent meeting with my good friend President [Nasry] Asfura of Honduras, I was delighted to hear that Honduras would soon be returning its ambassador to Israel,” Herzog said. “I am now pleased to receive the diplomatic credentials of Ambassador José Luis Núñez Bennet, as the relations between Israel and Honduras continue to reach new heights.”

The president thanked Honduras for maintaining its embassy in Jerusalem and expressed hope that the ambassador would establish his official residence in the capital as well.

Nigerian Ambassador Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu presents her diplomatic credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Aug. 3, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.
Nigerian Ambassador Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu presents her diplomatic credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Aug. 3, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.

The other ambassadors presenting credentials at the President’s Residence were Alexander Graf Lambsdorff of Germany, Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu of Nigeria, Beka Dvali of Georgia and Saman Kumar Chandrasiri of Sri Lanka.

Welcoming Germany’s new envoy, Herzog described the relationship between the two countries as “rooted in a painful history” that has developed into “a strong and vibrant partnership across so many fields.”

During the ceremony, Herzog presented Lambsdorff with a white cap bearing the Israeli and German flags.

Addressing regional developments, Herzog also commented on diplomatic efforts to end the war in Gaza.

“I see a lot of positive elements in the efforts of the Board of Peace, under the auspices of President Trump and his leadership,” he said, adding that any future arrangement must include the complete disarmament of Hamas.

Throughout the ceremonies, Herzog said he hoped to visit South America in the future as Israel seeks to deepen ties with countries across the continent.

The presentation of credentials formally marked the beginning of the ambassadors’ service in Israel.

Israeli Foreign Policy Latin America
Sharon Altshul
Sharon Altshul Sharon Altshul
Sharon Altshul is a photojournalist and writer known for her reporting on Israeli society, culture and community development.
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