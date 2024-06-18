JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

Florida man arrested for threatening to kill Jews

Paul Thomas Morris, 36, of Boca Raton acknowledged social-media accounts of his with disturbing messages.

David Swindle
Old City Hall in Boca Raton, Fla. Credit: Ebyabe via Wikimedia Commons.
Old City Hall in Boca Raton, Fla. Credit: Ebyabe via Wikimedia Commons.
Edit
(Jun. 18, 2024 / JNS)

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department arrested Paul Thomas Morris, 26, on June 14 in Boca Raton, Fla., after two of his friends reported social-media threats to law enforcement.

When Detective C. Wells arrived at Morris’s residence, he spoke with the suspect’s roommate, who showed him socia-media postings of Morris’s that included vowing to attack a synagogue and murder all the Jews, according to a probable cause affidavit that the sheriff’s office shared with JNS.

Morris allegedly wrote on Instagram: “I want Hitler to come back to kill all the Jews.”

He allegedly added on Discord, another social-media platform, that “I’m shooting up a synagogue, yes all Jews,” and “If anyone is concerned about my well-being, this is where I am at: I want to scream ‘Kill all Jews’ at anyone I have ever known.” 

The suspect’s roommate told the detective that Morris suffers from mental-health issues but had never before threatened violence, per the affidavit.

When Wells confronted Morris, the suspect said he knew why the detective was there and acknowledged that the two accounts in question belonged to him. He also conceded that the statements could be seen as threatening, according to the affidavit. 

Morris reportedly described his psychological problems as “major depression.”

On June 15, a judge set Morris’s bail at $25,000, though he remained in jail on Monday, per WPTV.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates