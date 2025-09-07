French teen arrested for plotting attack on Israel, US embassies

( Sept. 7, 2025 / JNS )

French authorities have detained a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of plotting large-scale terrorist attacks against embassies and government institutions, including the Israeli embassy in Paris, sources close to the investigation told Agence France-Presse on Saturday.

The teenager was formally placed under investigation and jailed on Friday, confirming details first reported by Le Parisien.

The suspect was arrested on Monday at his parents’ home in Sarthe, western France, where he sustained minor injuries while trying to evade police.

A search uncovered a pledge of allegiance to the Islamic State group, as well as a list of schools in the nearby city of Le Mans. Alongside the list was a note referencing numbers of liters, which investigators believe could relate to chemicals or incendiary materials.

The 17-year-old is suspected of considering attacks on the embassies of Israel, Britain and the United States, as well as the French Interior Ministry, media headquarters in Paris, and the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

According to one source cited by AFP, the teenager confessed to elements of the alleged plot, saying he was determined to carry out the plans, though no operational steps had yet been taken.

The National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment on the case, as did the suspect’s lawyer.

French authorities have repeatedly warned of a rise in radicalization among minors. Prosecutors said in April that 15 minors were implicated in terrorism-related cases in 2023, 18 in 2024, and 11 in the first half of 2025. With this latest arrest, at least 14 minors have been linked to terrorism investigations this year.

On Aug. 1, prosecutors in Paris indicted two Muslim teenagers, aged 15 and 17, for plotting terrorist attacks on a synagogue and the Eiffel Tower.

Police arrested the defendants, both admirers of Islamic State, on July 29 and 30, respectively, according to a report by Le Figaro, which the AFP news agency confirmed. Police reportedly began monitoring the defendants in April.

They corresponded online about waging jihad, according to the report.

Last year saw the most antisemitic physical assaults in France in more than a decade, with 106 reported cases documented by the SPCJ (Service de protection de la communauté juive).

Most antisemitic incidents in France are perpetrated by Muslims or people from Muslim-majority countries or backgrounds, according to the BNVCA (Bureau national de vigilance contre l’antisémitisme).