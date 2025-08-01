GHF reaches milestone of 100 million meals delivered

( Aug. 1, 2025 / JNS )

The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation announced on Friday that it had reached a milestone of delivering 100 million total meals to Palestinians in Gaza since beginning operations roughly two months ago.

“Gaza is one of the most complex operating environments in the world, and we are very proud of the incredible work our dedicated team has accomplished while operating in a very dangerous and active war zone,” said Rev. Johnnie Moore, executive chairman of GHF.

“However, the milestone is bittersweet given the continued shortage of aid coming into Gaza from other humanitarian groups who either lack the ability to safely deliver it or the willingness to work with those who can,” he said.

John Acree, interim executive director of GHF, stated that, as the organization continues on its mission to feed the people of Gaza, this milestone “should serve as a call to action for other humanitarian groups, including the U.N., to step up and collaborate with us so that there is more aid for more people.”

“Together we can end the cycle of chaos and looting and ensure there is enough aid for all who need it, wherever they live in Gaza,” Acree stated.