Hegseth discusses Syria’s future with Saudi defense minister

The two leaders also discussed efforts to deepen defense cooperation between the countries and other regional security issues.

Pete Hegseth, the U.S. secretary of Defense, looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump gives remarks during an official State Dinner at Lusail Palace in Doha, Qatar, May 14, 2025. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
(Aug. 8, 2025 / JNS)

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth spoke with Prince Khalid Bin Salman Al Saud, the Saudi defense minister, on Wednesday, the Pentagon said.

The two “affirmed the importance of advancing” U.S. President Donald Trump’s vision for Syria’s future, one that is “stable, inclusive and at peace with itself and its neighbors,” the U.S. Department of Defense said.

The leaders also discussed efforts to deepen defense cooperation between the United States and the kingdom, as well as other security issues within the region.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency also read out the call, and the prince stated that he and Hegseth “reviewed the partnership between our countries and explored ways to further strengthen our strategic defense cooperation.”

“We also discussed efforts to promote regional and international security and stability, and several topics of mutual interest,” he stated.

