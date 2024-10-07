Herzog calls on Middle East to unite against Iran

( Oct. 7, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday called Iran the “empire of evil” and warned of its efforts to destabilize the Middle East.

In an interview with Saudi state TV station Al Arabiya, Herzog said, “Iran is the only country in the world who calls for the eradication of another U.N. member state. Iran offers destruction. We are offering hope.”

He called on the peoples of the region to take action.

“I call upon the people of Lebanon, the people of Iran, the people of all of the oppressed nations in the region, to rise up and understand that if we move this empire of evil, if we confront it and be tough together, we surely can hope for a better future,” he said.

The “children of Abraham” and “the people of all of the oppressed nations in the region,” should unite and stand together to stop Iran, Herzog said, calling for a NATO-like structure in the region to combat radicalism.

“We have 101 hostages still in the dungeons of Gaza, in immense suffering. And we are fighting in the north and in the south, meaning in Gaza and in Lebanon, we are trying to change the equation and bring hope for the people of the Middle East,” Herzog stressed.

The region faces “a golden opportunity” to build a better future for the Middle East, he said.

Regarding the international criticism that Israel faces, the president said, “As part of the entire war machine against us, we are attacked in the international legal forums, attacked in public opinion, attacked on campuses and so forth.

“But we truly believe in our vision, we are a democracy. We are an oasis in the Middle East. We have we have Jews, Muslims, Christians, Druze and Circassians living and dwelling together.”

The enemy hides missiles in homes, mosques, playgrounds and schools, Herzog noted, adding the world should “stand up and say this is unacceptable.”

He called on leaders in the region to take part in the day after the war and help the people in the Gaza Strip.

“This new generation will see a better future … I trust, of course, that leaders in the region who have expressed their interest to be involved in the day after, will be part of a major change, historical change, that will enable a real future of peace between us and our Palestinian neighbors,” he said.