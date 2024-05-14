JNS Press+
update deskIsrael at War

Hezbollah anti-tank missile kills Israeli civilian, hurts five soldiers

Hezbollah has carried out near-daily attacks on northern Israel since Hamas's Oct. 7 massacre.

Two Israelis were wounded by a Hezbollah rocket in Kiryat Shmona, close to the border with Lebanon, Feb. 13, 2024. Photo by Erez Ben Simon/TPS.
(May 14, 2024 / JNS)

Hezbollah terrorists fired an anti-tank missile on Tuesday that killed an Israeli civilian and wounded five soldiers in the northern community of Adamit, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The military said one soldier was moderately wounded and four others were lightly hurt in the attack.

The fatality was not immediately identified.

On Monday, four Israeli soldiers were wounded—one moderately—by Hezbollah anti-tank fire from Lebanon. The other three troops were lightly injured after two missiles hit Kibbutz Yiftah, south of Kiryat Shmona in the Upper Galilee.

Last week, the IDF announced the death of Staff Sgt. Haim Sabach, 20, who was killed by a Hezbollah missile at a military post near the northern kibbutz of Malkia.

Days earlier, two reserve soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah drone attack on a military position close to the northwestern Galilee town of Metula. The IDF said it had failed to intercept the explosive-laden drone.

The casualties were identified as Master Sgt. (res.) Dan Kamkagi, 31, from Kfar Oranim and Master Sgt. (res.) Nahman Natan Hertz, 31, of Elazar.

Hezbollah has carried out near-daily attacks on northern Israel since joining the war against the Jewish state in support of Hamas following the Gaza-based terrorist group’s massacre of some 1,200 people in the northwestern Negev.

Israel has threatened a major military offensive in southern Lebanon to push Hezbollah north of the Litani River—some 18 miles from the border—if a diplomatic solution is not found.

Efforts to calm tensions, including those of the United States and France, have been unsuccessful.

