Israel at War

IDF names soldier killed in Hezbollah missile attack

Staff Sgt. Haim Sabach, 20, from Holon, was a member of the Border Defense Corps’ 869th Combat Intelligence Collection Unit.

Staff Sgt. Haim Sabach, 20, was killed by a Hezbollah missile at a military post near Kibbutz Malkia, May 8, 2024. Credit: IDF.
(May 9, 2024 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Thursday morning the death of Staff Sgt. Haim Sabach, 20, who was killed the previous day by a Hezbollah missile at a military post near the northern kibbutz of Malkia.

Sabah, from Holon, was a member of the Border Defense Corps’ 869th Combat Intelligence Collection Unit.

Another soldier was lightly wounded in the attack.

Two reserve soldiers were killed on Monday in a Hezbollah drone attack on a military position close to the northwestern Galilee town of Metula. The IDF said it had failed to intercept the explosive-laden UAV.

The casualties were identified as Master Sgt. (res.) Dan Kamkagi, 31, from Kfar Oranim, and Master Sgt. (res.) Nahman Natan Hertz, 31, from Elazar.

Six hundred and fifteen Israeli soldiers have been killed since Oct. 7.

Hezbollah has carried out near-daily attacks on northern Israel since joining the war against the Jewish state in support of Hamas following the Gaza-based terror group’s massacre of some 1,200 people in the northwestern Negev.

Tehran’s Lebanese terrorist proxy has killed eight Israeli civilians, one foreign worker and 14 IDF soldiers since it began its current round of attacks.

Israel is at war.

