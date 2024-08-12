Hezbollah fires 30 rockets at Western Galilee

(August 12, 2024 / JNS)

Hezbollah fired some 30 rockets from Lebanon at the Nahariya area and surrounding communities of the Western Galilee overnight Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Many of the rockets struck open areas, causing a fire near Moshav Avdon. An Iron Dome interceptor hit the roof of a house in Avdon, causing damage, Ynet reported. No air-raid siren was activated there.

There were no injuries reported from the barrage.

Iran’s Lebanese terror proxy claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that the target was an IDF position near Kibbutz Ga’aton and that it was in response to an Israeli attack on Sunday in Marov in Southern Lebanon.

The IDF attacked the source of the Hezbollah rocket launches.

Israel’s Army Radio reported on Monday morning that two anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon hit the Metula area in the Eastern Galilee, with no casualties reported. The launches did not trigger any alerts.

Three people were wounded in an Israeli strike in Kfarkela (Kfar Kela) in Southern Lebanon on Sunday night, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported on Monday.

An unspecified number of drones entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Israel launched several interceptors at the unmanned aerial vehicles. One UAV was intercepted.

Hezbollah took credit for the attack, which caused no injuries but started several fires in open areas. One of Israel’s interceptors hit the Hydro Therapy Centre located in the Mount Hermon region, damaging a building.

Hezbollah has attacked northern Israel nearly every day since joining the war in support of Gaza-based Hamas on Oct. 8, killing 22 people and causing widespread damage. Tens of thousands of Israeli civilians remain internally displaced due to the ongoing violence.

The terrorist group has vowed revenge for the targeted killing by Israel of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut on July 30. Its backer Iran has also pledged to attack Israel for the assassination of Hamas terror leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.

The IDF has doubled the number of its UAVs over Lebanon to better detect launch attempts by Hezbollah, Army Radio reported on Sunday.

Lebanese newspaper Al Joumhouria, affiliated with Hezbollah’s opposition, reported on Monday that there are indications that the terrorist group is evacuating its headquarters in Beirut’s Dahiyeh neighborhood. According to the report, this means that Hezbollah will attack Israel and is “preparing for the worst, in case of an Israeli response.”