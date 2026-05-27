IDF strikes Hezbollah in Lebanon, some 550 such targets since beginning of the week

The Israel Defense Forces struck multiple Hezbollah targets in the Beqaa Valley in Lebanon on Wednesday, as it continued to strike command centers in Tyre, the Israeli military said.

The Jewish state struck “military structures, command centers and launch sites used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Beqaa Valley and in several areas across southern Lebanon,” the IDF stated.

“Strikes on command centers in the area of Tyre are continuing at this time,” the IDF added. “Since the beginning of the week, the IDF has struck approximately 550 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.”

Steps were taken “to mitigate harm to civilians” in advance of the strikes, including issuing warnings and using “precise munitions and aerial surveillance,” the IDF said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the IDF is deepening its operations in Lebanon.