Hezbollah to respond to any Israeli retaliation, terror group warns

(July 30, 2024 / JNS)

Lebanese Hezbollah will respond forcefully to any Israeli military action against the Iran-backed terrorist organization, irrespective of the scope of Jerusalem’s retaliatory attack, a senior official vowed on Tuesday.

“Foreign envoys suggested we don’t retaliate to any strike so as not to expand the conflict … [but] we will respond,” the Hezbollah source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Qatar’s Al Jazeera channel.

“We are not expecting an Israeli ground invasion—but if they do, we are ready. If they decide to enter Lebanon, we will put our foot in the Galilee,” the terrorist official continued, repeating previous threats.

Last month, Hezbollah terror chief Hassan Nasrallah threatened to invade Israeli territory during a televised address. “An invasion of the Galilee remains on the table if the confrontation escalates,” he warned.

“The leadership of the resistance is in a state of complete readiness and will decide the form and size of the response to any potential aggression,” the official said Tuesday. He warned that Hezbollah is capable of attacking army bases in the Golan Heights and Haifa area.

Israel is preparing to strike Hezbollah in retaliation for Saturday night’s rocket barrage on the Israeli-Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights.

Twelve children were killed in the single deadliest attack since the Lebanese terrorists joined the war in support of Hamas on Oct. 8, firing drones, missiles and rockets across the border on a near-daily basis.

Hezbollah has begun repositioning its precision-guided missile arsenal in preparation for war with Israel, the AP reported on Monday.

The official, speaking anonymously to enable discussion of sensitive activities, said the Lebanese terrorist group had begun moving some of its “smart precision missiles,” readying them for use in the event of all-out war.

Hezbollah possesses an unknown quantity of precision-guided missiles of various ranges. The terror group’s weapons stockpiles have been targeted by the Israeli Air Force in Lebanon and Syria in recent years, yet most experts maintain that it still holds a significant quantity of missiles.