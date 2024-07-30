Israeli killed as Hezbollah rocket scores direct hit in northern kibbutz

(July 30, 2024 / JNS)

An Israeli civilian was killed on Tuesday afternoon when a Hezbollah terror rocket scored a direct hit on a home in Kibbutz HaGoshrim in the Galilee panhandle, medical authorities confirmed.

“EMTs and paramedics provided treatment to a male approximately 30 years old in critical condition with shrapnel wounds, and following resuscitation efforts have pronounced him dead,” the Magen David Adom medical emergency response group announced.

“A Magen David Adom team that was dispatched to the scene and arrived minutes later found this person in critical condition and immediately initiated life-saving procedures while reporting back and preparing a helicopter in order to evacuate this person to the hospital as fast as possible,” a spokesperson said.

“Although the team did not spare any effort, and although it used all its advanced equipment, we weren’t able to save this young person’s life,” he added.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the deadly Hezbollah barrage comprised around 10 rockets, most of which were intercepted. The military responded by attacking the source of the fire with artillery.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the deadly attack, confirming it launched dozens of rockets at a nearby IDF military base.

The Israel Police said security forces were dispatched to multiple scenes where rockets impacted throughout the Galilee panhandle, adding that officers were working to remove danger to the public.

Following the attack, the Upper Galilee Regional Council ordered residents of eight northern kibbutzim that have not been evacuated to stay near bomb shelters and avoid public gatherings until further notice.

Air-raid sirens subsequently sounded in several border communities, including HaGoshrim, due to what the IDF Home Front Command said was the suspected infiltration of a “hostile aircraft” into Israeli airspace.

Later on Tuesday, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for additional attacks on northern Israel, including the launch of a volley of Katyusha rockets at the town of Beit Hillel, located just southwest of HaGoshrim.

The Iran-backed terrorist organization admitted to carrying out at least six separate attacks on the Jewish state throughout the day on Tuesday.

Israeli security and rescue forces at the site where an Israeli man was killed by a rocket fired from Lebanon, July 30, 2024. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.

The deadly barrage comes as Israel is preparing to strike Hezbollah in retaliation for a previous attack on the Golan Heights on Saturday.

Twelve children were killed and more than 40 people were wounded in Saturday’s rocket strike on the Druze town of Majdal Shams, marking the Lebanese terror army’s deadliest attack on Israel since Oct. 7.

Earlier this week, the Associated Press reported that Hezbollah has begun repositioning its precision-guided missile arsenal in preparation for an all-out war with the Jewish state.

A senior Hezbollah official told the news agency on Monday that the group’s stance has not changed and that it is not seeking a full-scale war with Israel, but that should one erupt it will fight without limitations.

The official, speaking anonymously to discuss sensitive terrorist activities, said Hezbollah had begun moving some of its “smart precision missiles” yesterday, readying them for use.

Hezbollah possesses an unknown quantity of precision-guided missiles of various ranges. The terror group’s weapons stockpiles have been targeted by the Israeli Air Force in Lebanon and Syria in recent years, yet most experts maintain that it still holds a significant quantity of missiles.

Hezbollah will respond forcefully to any Israeli action, irrespective of the scope of Jerusalem’s retaliatory attack, a senior official said on Tuesday.

“Foreign envoys suggested we don’t retaliate to any strike so as not to expand the conflict … [but] we will respond,” the Hezbollah source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Qatar’s Al Jazeera channel.

“The leadership of the resistance is in a state of complete readiness and will decide the form and size of the response to any potential aggression,” the official said Tuesday. He warned that Hezbollah is capable of attacking army bases in the Golan Heights and Haifa area.

Israel Hayom contributed to this report.