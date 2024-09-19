JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

Historic first: IDF deploys female tank crews to Gaza border

Armored Corps servicewomen expand their operational scope beyond the Israel-Egypt border.

Lilach Shoval
Women in the armored forces of the Israel Defense Forces at a staging area near the border with Gaza on Jan. 1, 2024. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Women in the armored forces of the Israel Defense Forces at a staging area near the border with Gaza on Jan. 1, 2024. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Edit
(Sep. 19, 2024 / Israel Hayom)

The Israel Defense Force has for the first time deployed all-female tank crews near the Gaza Strip, according to Israel Hayom.

Two female-operated tank platoons are currently guarding the Gaza border area, instead of their usual posts along the Egyptian border. The only previous instance of such a deployment occurred on Oct. 7, when female tank crews were scrambled to assist in repelling the devastating surprise attack by Hamas terrorists.

These soldiers are expected to maintain their positions in the southern Gaza Strip for the foreseeable future.

Noa Mankin, the commander of the armored company, part of the Caracal mixed-gender light infantry battalion, expressed confidence in her unit’s capabilities. “Our company will continue to execute any assigned task with the utmost proficiency. We play a crucial role in the combat forces defending Israel, and we will continue to do so,” she said.

“We take pride in our service and remain committed to giving our all, whether in routine operations or emergencies, wherever we’re needed,” she said.

IDF Women Tank Crew
An all-female IDF tank crew that fought on Oct. 7, 2023. Source: Channel 12 News screenshot.

Simultaneously, the IDF confirmed the continuation of trials aimed at the integration of women into combat roles within Yahalom, the Combat Engineering Corps’ special operations unit, the General Staff Reconnaissance unit and airborne rescue unit 669. Trials for the integration of women in infantry roles is also set to proceed as scheduled, despite the ongoing war.

Addressing the potential expansion of combat roles for women, the IDF acknowledged the courageous participation of female soldiers in various capacities during combat on Oct. 7 and throughout the subsequent war.

However, the military emphasized that trials are ongoing, stating, “We are not yet in a position to draw professional, responsible and well-founded conclusions necessary for decisions regarding the placement of women in additional combat roles.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates