Holocaust survivors wanting for volunteers amid wartime strain

The Foundation for the Welfare of Holocaust Victims matches survivors in Israel with volunteers who offer attentive listening and emotional support.

The Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas onslaught brought Holocaust memories back into public focus, with accounts of slaughter and brutality, and horrifying photographs of captives.

However, the number of volunteers has declined from 3,000 before the war to just over 2,000 currently.

Yehudit Zelstein, a 94-year-old survivor, reflects: “Thanks to Neta and Adiel, my wonderful volunteers, I am happy and know that I still matter. My life would be much sadder if they weren’t here with me.”

Rachel Bruch, who has volunteered with four different survivors during her five years with the forum, emphasizes the significance of personal relationships: “My visits with them are not just about helping—there’s a deep connection. We sit, talk, laugh, and sometimes cry. I can see in their eyes how much they need someone to be there for them.”

Amir Golub, an experienced foundation volunteer, has supported Holocaust survivor Ezriel Tziperbert for eight years. Their partnership included participating together in the March of the Living at Auschwitz; a moment he characterizes as extraordinary:

“Standing at Auschwitz with Ezriel was a very moving experience. I was privileged to take part, to hear his story and those of other survivors. We’ve known each other for many years and have a bond like family. Volunteering has given me not only a sense of purpose but also a rare human connection, and I know how important it is to Ezriel.”

Crisis in volunteerism

Many Holocaust survivors remain on waiting lists for volunteer placement, someone who will offer an attentive ear and emotional support as they get older.

“They need volunteers more than ever—someone to come have a cup of coffee with them, to listen, to help a bit with errands,” said Yael Zait, director of volunteering and community services at the foundation.

“Unfortunately, because of the war, many volunteers have been called up for reserve duty or had to stop volunteering for other reasons, and this directly affects the survivors who are waiting for us.”

Several dedicated foundation volunteers were killed in action during the war, including Master Sgt. (res.) Omri Ben Shachar, who volunteered with Moshe Adler; Maj. (res.) Rabbi Avi Goldberg, who assisted Asher Wolach; Master Sgt. (res.) Gilad Elmaliach, who supported Vladimir Linder; and Staff Sgt. Shay Arvas, who aided Aviva Ben Yakar.

The Foundation for the Welfare of Holocaust Victims appeals to citizens to volunteer.

Volunteer registration is available through the organization’s website or by telephone at (03) 609-0866.

