Hostage families demand answers after Trump says only 21 survivors in Gaza

( May 7, 2025 / JNS)

Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza issued an urgent demand for clarification from Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government on Wednesday, following a statement by U.S. President Donald Trump that only 21 captives remain alive—contradicting Jerusalem’s official figure of 24.

In a statement issued by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, relatives called on the government to disclose any updated intelligence.

“Following the U.S. president’s statement last night regarding the number of living hostages still being held captive—the number of living hostages known to the families, and shared with them by official sources, is 24. We demand once again from the Israeli government: If there is new information that has been hidden from us, transfer it to us immediately,” the statement read.

The forum also reiterated its call for an immediate halt to the war in Gaza until all hostages are returned. “This is the most urgent and important national mission,” it said.

Trump made the claim during a press briefing at the White House on Tuesday, shortly before Steve Witkoff was sworn in as the new U.S. Mideast envoy. “They said that only 24 are living, and I now correct … I say 21 because as of today, it’s 21. Three have died. So this, this is a terrible situation,” Trump told reporters.

Later that day, Gal Hirsch, Israel’s Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing, confirmed that Israel believes 59 hostages are still being held by Hamas, of whom 24 are alive. He did not comment on Trump’s figures.