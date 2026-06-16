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Somaliland’s president receives Friends of Zion Award in Jerusalem

FOZ founder Mike Evans said he plans to urge Trump to recognize Somaliland, citing its growing ties with Israel and its decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem.

Steve Linde
Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi receives the Friends of Zion Award from Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center, June 16, 2026. Credit: FOZ.
Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi accepts the Friends of Zion Award from Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem, June 16, 2026. Credit: FOZ.
(Jun. 16, 2026 / JNS)

A day after inaugurating Somaliland’s embassy in Jerusalem, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi received the Friends of Zion Award on Tuesday evening at the Friends of Zion Heritage Center, where founder Mike Evans said he would urge U.S. President Donald Trump to formally recognize the East African republic.

The award ceremony followed a significant week in Israel-Somaliland relations. On Monday, Abdirahman inaugurated Somaliland’s diplomatic mission in Jerusalem, making it the eighth embassy in Israel’s capital, and met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Presenting the award on Tuesday, Evans praised Abdirahman for strengthening ties with Israel and described Somaliland as a genuine friend of the Jewish state.

“At a time when Israel faces complex security and diplomatic challenges, true friendship carries special significance,” Evans said. “President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi has demonstrated leadership, courage and vision in advancing relations with Israel and strengthening the bonds between our peoples.”

Evans said he intends to raise Somaliland’s status directly with Trump.

“Somaliland has shown genuine friendship toward the Jewish state, and I intend to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump about the importance of formal American recognition of Somaliland,” he said.

Recalling that he was in Mogadishu during the 1993 Black Hawk Down incident, Evans added: “It’s time to bless all states that bless Israel.”

Seeking U.S. recognition

Accepting the award, Abdirahman described it as a symbol of the growing relationship between Somaliland and Israel.

“It is a great honor for me to receive the Friends of Zion Award,” he said. “I am deeply moved and grateful for this recognition. This award symbolizes the growing friendship and strengthening ties between Somaliland and Israel.”

“We are committed to further deepening the relationship between our peoples and building a future based on cooperation, mutual respect and friendship,” he added.

In a brief interview following the ceremony, Abdirahman acknowledged that Somaliland continues to seek formal recognition from Washington and expressed hope that Israel’s close ties with the United States could help advance that goal.

“It is true we are seeking recognition from the United States,” he said. “We believe the good relations between Israel and the United States will hopefully support our cause of recognition by the United States.”

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has operated as a self-governing democracy with its own government, currency and security forces for more than three decades. Israel became the first country to recognize Somaliland on Dec. 26, 2025.

Answering critics

Asked about criticism from some Muslim-majority countries regarding Somaliland’s growing relationship with Israel, Abdirahman said he had repeatedly sought engagement with those governments.

“I have written letters to all of you, and you have not responded,” he said. “I tried to reach out. That’s my answer to you.”

The comments reflected Somaliland’s longstanding effort to gain broader international recognition despite opposition from Somalia and reservations among some regional governments.

Friends of Zion Award

The Friends of Zion Award was established by the late Israeli President Shimon Peres, who served as the organization’s international chairman. Previous recipients include Trump, former U.S. President George W. Bush and former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

The Friends of Zion Heritage Center, founded by Evans in 2015, promotes Christian support for Israel and works to combat antisemitism and anti-Israel boycotts.

The ceremony was attended by Chief of State Protocol Gil Haskel, diplomats, Christian leaders, business figures and guests from Israel and abroad. Evans noted that Somaliland’s embassy in Israel was the country’s first diplomatic mission anywhere in the world.

“The decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem sends a clear message of friendship, mutual respect and cooperation,” Evans said.

Africa Israeli Foreign Policy
Steve Linde
Steve Linde Steve Linde
Steve Linde, the JNS features editor, is a former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and The Jerusalem Report and a former head of Kol Yisrael English News. Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, he grew up in Durban, South Africa, and has degrees in sociology and journalism. He made aliyah in 1988, served in IDF Artillery and lives in Jerusalem.
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