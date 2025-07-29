Hungry to revive the world’s oldest hatred

( July 29, 2025 / JNS )

Let’s not kid ourselves. Israel’s heightened efforts to guarantee that humanitarian aid reaches the residents of Gaza without falling into the hands of Hamas aren’t going to put a dent in the “purposeful starvation” propaganda campaign.

We don’t have to look far for evidence that this is the case. Take Israel’s exposing of the false depiction of certain children in the Strip with congenital diseases as victims of the “Israel-imposed famine,” for instance.

Revealing the truth behind the viral photos and front-page fabrications hasn’t stopped mainstream media outlets, including Israeli ones, from perpetuating the lie. Nor has it prevented European leaders from finger-wagging at Israel.

On the contrary, the more that Israel presents the facts, the louder the cacophony grows. The same goes for the higher the number of compromises it makes with Hamas—in order to secure the release of at least some of the hostages—and the greater the amount of aid it provides to Gazans. Indeed, the blood libels lobbed at the Jewish state since Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre nearly two years ago only increase with each passing Israeli concession.

The timing of the current Hamas-spurred media blitz isn’t accidental. It coincided with the ceasefire/hostage-release talks in Qatar. To be more precise, it began when the American and Israeli delegations had reached the end of their rope—with the terrorist group’s constant upping of its ante in the negotiations—and returned home.

Hamas’s intransigence was given a boost by the likes of The New York Times, the United Nations, and, of course, French President Emmanuel Macron, who announced his country’s unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state as a reward for Hamas atrocities.

It’s not surprising that none of those professing grave concern for the plight of hungry Palestinians bothers to mention the massive amounts of aid stolen by Hamas or the truckloads of food decaying at the border, due to the refusal by the United Nations to distribute it.

What these bleeding hearts do instead is criticize, rather than praise, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Naturally.

After all, the reason that GHF aid is reaching the non-combatants is that, together with the Israel Defense Forces, it has managed to separate them from the terrorists trying to sabotage the endeavor and kill anyone who gets in their way.

GHF chairman Johnnie Moore articulated the above in an interview on Monday evening with Channel 14’s Maggie Tabibi.

“There is profound hunger in Gaza; that’s why we’re there,” he began. “We’ve delivered—soon surpassing—100 million meals of food directly to the people of Gaza. And they needed that food.”

But instead of support, the foundation has been met with hostility from the very organizations that profess to care about Gazans.

“The United Nations has been a participant in a series of propaganda and disinformation campaigns that, in effect, made them a press secretary for Hamas,” he said. “It’s basically put them on the Hamas side of the negotiating table.”

He then called out the United Nations for its hypocrisy.

“How can you have 1,000 trucks of food sitting inside the Gaza Strip that you refuse to deliver, while simultaneously using every available means—communications, P.R., political allies—to promote the claim that there isn’t enough food?”

He recounted that he’d written an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal with a proposition: “If the United Nations wasn’t going to deliver the food into the Gaza Strip, then we would just do it for them. I actually asked one of the State Department officials to have a lawyer study that.”

He continued: “We’ve got a lot of people who say that they’re humanitarians, sitting in suits and ties in Geneva and New York City. But they’re not humanitarians at all. They’re politicians serving a different agenda.”

Asked whether his mission was too big for the GHF to handle, Moore replied, “From the very beginning, we were clear that we couldn’t do this alone; we needed to work with other organizations. We do not exist to replace the aid system in the Gaza Strip.”

But he scoffed at the suggestion that the GHF has failed.

“Of course [not]! How could you say that delivering 100 million meals of food directly to the people of Gaza—thousands of truckloads, not a single one intercepted or diverted—is a failure?”

He pointed out that “90% of the World Food Programme’s convoys didn’t make it to their final destination. None of our food has been diverted by Hamas. We have served at least 800,000 people in Gaza. That’s a conservative number—it may be closer to a million.”

He added, “We have, in just a few short weeks, over the course of two wars, provided life-saving food to half of the people in the Gaza Strip.” And that’s while “operating in an active war zone in the most complex environment in the world.”

He proceeded to blast the United Nations for deliberate obstruction.

“The leaders of the United Nations used all their political power around the world to make sure it was impossible for us to expand,” he said, stressing that “it wasn’t Israel preventing our growth; it was the intentional policy of the United Nations.”

He also underscored the disingenuousness of the world body, which shouts about the suffering of the Palestinians, yet blocks those who can actually help them.

“It’s corruption,” he stated unequivocally.

Summing up the core difference between GHF and the rest of the so-called aid community, he said: “These existing agencies—they don’t even try to solve the problem. What we’ve proven is that it’s possible to deliver millions and millions of meals of food without it being diverted. ‘Diverted’ is a fancy legal term; it just means ‘stolen’. Hamas steals the aid and uses it for nefarious purposes.”

While he declined to comment on Israeli policy, he didn’t hold back on the bigger picture. “We’ve shined a very, very bright light on a very, very broken humanitarian system,” he said.

He was right.

But he only scratched the surface of the underlying illness at the root of the slanderous stories in which Israel is the ultimate villain. It’s the world’s oldest hatred that’s enjoying a horrifying revival.