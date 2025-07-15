IDF arrests Palestinian attempting to run over soldiers in Jericho

( July 15, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces has arrested a terrorist who attempted to ram soldiers with his vehicle during an overnight counter-terrorism raid in the Jordan Valley city of Jericho, the military announced on Tuesday morning.

“The soldiers responded with fire and neutralized him. The terrorist was apprehended, and no IDF injuries were reported,” the military said.

On Thursday, an Israeli soldier sustained moderate stab wounds during a raid in the Rumanah area, northwest of Jenin in northern Samaria. Troops at the scene neutralized the assailant, the army stated.

Israeli security forces have increased their counter-terrorism operations throughout the Samaria area by more than 90%, the commander of the Israel Defense Forces’ Samaria Brigade, Col. A., said earlier this month.

On July 3, the IDF revealed it had arrested some 400 wanted Palestinian terrorists as part of its operations across Judea and Samaria last month.

During Israel’s June 13–24 “Operation Rising Lion” against Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile program, Israeli security forces intensified counter-terror efforts across Judea and Samaria, conducting more than 2,500 raids, according to the IDF.

In addition, the IDF, Israel Border Police and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) dismantled six Palestinian terrorist cells that had been planning attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces.