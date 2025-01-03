IDF casualty statistics highlight toll of Swords of Iron war

( Jan. 3, 2025 / JNS)

A total of 891 soldiers have died and 5,569 have been wounded since the Swords of Iron war began nearly 15 months ago, according to detailed casualty statistics the Israel Defense Forces released on Thursday.

The data underscores the human cost of the conflict with casualties stemming from combat, accidents, illnesses and other circumstances across 2023 and 2024. In 2023, a total of 558 soldiers lost their lives, compared to 44 in 2022. In 2024, 363 soldiers were killed.

The Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip initiated the war with Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, after a cross-border invasion involving thousands of operatives, resulting in the killing of 1,200 people, with many more wounded, and the kidnapping into Gaza of 251 Israelis and foreign nationals.