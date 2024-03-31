JNS Press+
Israel at War

IDF soldier wounded in Hezbollah attack on Upper Galilee

A series of launches from Lebanon targeted the border communities of Malkia and Margaliot near Kiryat Shmona.

Israeli reserve soldiers train with their unit in urban warfare in northern Golan Heights, on March 27, 2024. Photo by Michael Giladi/ Flash90.
(March 31, 2024 / JNS)

An Israeli soldier was lightly wounded on Tuesday by a rocket launched by Hezbollah from Southern Lebanon, one of a series of launches at the Upper Galilee border communities of Malkia and Margaliot near Kiryat Shmona, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment and his family was notified, according to the army.

The IDF struck the sources of the launches.

Also on Sunday, a Hezbollah drone struck an open area in the Mount Dov area, causing no injuries or damage, according to the IDF. Israeli fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in the areas of Khiam and Rab El Thalathine in Southern Lebanon, and IDF artillery targeted the Houla area.

On Saturday, Israeli fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military compound in the area of al-Jebbayn.

In addition, the Israeli military on Saturday denied reports that it had struck a UNIFIL vehicle in the Rmeish area earlier in the day. Three U.N. observers and a translator were wounded when a shell exploded near them as they were conducting a foot patrol, the U.N. peacekeeping mission said, adding that it was still investigating the source of the blast.

According to Reuters, Norwegian, Chilean and Australian nationals were wounded. They were evacuated for treatment, according to UNIFIL.

On Friday, the Israeli Air Force killed the deputy commander of Hezbollah’s rocket and missile unit in an airstrike in Southern Lebanon, the Israeli military announced.

The strike targeted Ali Abed Akhsan Naim, in the area of Bazouriye in Lebanon, which is in the Tyre District.

“Ali was considered to be a significant source of knowledge in the terrorist organization and leader in the field of rockets. He was also one of the leaders for heavy-warhead rocket fire and responsible for conducting and planning attacks against Israeli civilians,” the IDF said in a statement.

Naim is one of the highest-ranking and most important Hezbollah commanders killed since the Iranian-backed terrorist organization began attacking Israel on Oct. 8, a day after Hamas’s mass invasion of southern Israel.

Also on Friday, five Hezbollah members were reportedly killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike in Aleppo in northwest Syria, which according to Reuters killed tens of people, mainly Syrian soldiers and Hezbollah members.

