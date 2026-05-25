More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Aoun: Israeli withdrawal from Southern Lebanon nonnegotiable

The Lebanese president spoke ahead of another round of U.S.-brokered talks between Beirut and Jerusalem

May 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun delivers a televised address on a ceasefire in Beirut, Lebanon, April 17, 2026. Source: @LBpresidency/X.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun delivers a televised address on a ceasefire with Israel, in Beirut on April 17, 2026. Source: @LBpresidency/X.
( May 25, 2026 / JNS )

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday said Israel’s withdrawal from Southern Lebanon is a “nonnegotiable” demand, as Beirut prepares for a new round of U.S.-brokered talks with Jerusalem, according to the London-based, pan-Arab newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.

Marking the anniversary of Israel’s 2000 withdrawal, Aoun said that “this year, the anniversary of the liberation comes as Lebanon is weighed down by a painful reality.”

“Israeli attacks have not stopped, and our dear southern villages are still suffering under a renewed occupation,” he said, without mentioning the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group’s rocket and drone attacks across the border that prompted Israel’s renewed military operations in Lebanese territory.

Israeli forces, which entered Lebanon during the latest war with Hezbollah that began on March 2, are operating within a forward line of about 10 kilometers (6 miles) inside Lebanese territory. The Israeli military has also carried out strikes beyond that security zone against Hezbollah threats. A ceasefire has been in place since April 17 and was recently extended for several weeks, but fighting has continued.

“Lebanon will not accept this reality,” Aoun said, adding that securing a full Israeli withdrawal remains a “constant national demand” to be pursued through negotiations.

Lebanon and Israel launched rare U.S.-mediated talks last month and are expected to hold a fourth round in early June, following a May 29 meeting between military delegations at the Pentagon.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem on Sunday repeated the terrorist group’s opposition to direct talks between Beirut and Jerusalem and reiterated its refusal to disarm.

Qassem also called on the Lebanese government to resign and said “the people have the right to go down onto the streets and to bring down the government” in response to Israeli strikes and U.S. sanctions on the Al-Qard Al-Hassan financial institution, which provides banking services to Hezbollah.

Hezbollah Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Trump MBS Saudi Arabia
U.S. News
Trump calls on Saudi Arabia, Qatar, others to sign Abraham Accords
The American leader said it would be an honor to see Iran join the peace treaty as well.
May 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Dor Pintel, who runs an organic produce farm, collaborated with local guide Karmit Arbel Rumbak in the 13th Western Galilee Now Spring Festival, May 2026. Photo by Karmit Arbel Rumbak.
Feature
From patisserie to pottery, Western Galilee reopens its doors
After months of war and uncertainty, a popular spring festival brought Israelis back to the north.
May 25, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Roger van Oordt, right, with his brother Pieter at Israel Products Center in Nijkerk, the Netherlands, on Feb. 19, 2016. Photo by Canaan Lidor.
World News
Dutch plan to ban settlement goods targets tiny Israel trade
The move is part of a broader push to isolate Israelis and Jews, according to Christians for Israel, the largest importer of Judea and Samaria products.
May 25, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Huckabee
U.S. News
Huckabee: America is worth fighting for
The U.S. diplomat marks Memorial Day for the “brave Americans” who gave their lives to defend “our natural rights.”
May 25, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks during a campaign and economic policy event in the Eugene Levy Fieldhouse at SUNY Rockland Community College on May 22, 2026 in Suffern, New York. Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: Iran agreement will be ‘great and meaningful’ or ‘there will be no deal’
The president said that any pact would be the “exact opposite” of the nuclear accord negotiated by the Obama administration.
May 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Runners up (from left) Yoni Erlich and Jeff Siegel, and winners Rick Meyer and Thanaphat Boosarawongse “Putter” of the annual Pro-Am tennis event held at the Milstein Family Tennis Center at Columbia University in May, 2026. Credit: The Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation.
Israel News
NYC business leaders, tennis players hold tournament for Israeli children
Among the professional players taking part were Canadian former World No. 3 Milos Raonic and Israeli Grand Slam champions.
May 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Trionda, the official FIFA World Cup 2026 ball. Credit: © X/adidasfootball
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
FIFA Iran flag ban controversy explained
May. 25, 2026
Emily Schrader
THE COLUMN
Senior Contributing Editor
Funny, you don’t look like a Bibi supporter!
Ruthie Blum
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: Global Focus
Confronting the poison of anti-Zionism
Ben Cohen