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News   Israel News

Two detained by police after right-wing activists allegedly attack Joint Arab List MK

Protesters accosted Joint Arab List Knesset member Ahmad Tibi outside an auditorium, calling him a “terrorist” and “murderer” • Tibi: “If [Blue and White] had formed a government supported by the Joint Arab List, an Arab MK would have already been murdered.”

Dec. 1, 2019
Knesset member Ahmad Tibi attends a meeting of the opposition at the Knesset on March 11, 2014. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Knesset member Ahmad Tibi attends a meeting of the opposition at the Knesset on March 11, 2014. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.

Joint Arab List Knesset member Ahmad Tibi was accosted by right-wing activists on Saturday morning as he arrived at a political panel in central Israel, Channel 13 News reported.

According to the report, several dozen right-wing activists were protesting outside an auditorium in the city of Ramat Hasharon over Tibi’s participation in the panel. Protesters carried signs accusing Tibi of being a “terrorist” and “murderer,” with one sign reading, “You’re not wanted here!”

Footage of the scene showed that when Tibi arrived at the auditorium, several police officers had to stand between him and the protesters, who shouted derogatory remarks at him.

The police detained two protesters for questioning for allegedly trying to attack Tibi as he entered the premises.

Later at the event, Tibi said that “if they [Blue and White] had formed a government supported by the Joint Arab List, an Arab MK would have already been murdered.”

He further accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of incitement against Arab lawmakers.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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