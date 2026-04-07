More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

A regime that sends children to war is already losing

Doing so represents a grim admission: A country or army lacks the manpower, legitimacy or will to rely on adults.

Apr. 7, 2026
Stephen M. Flatow

A regime that sends children to war is already losing

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Red Hand Day, the International Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers, which has been observed annually since Feb. 12, 2002, is often marked by displaying red handprints of children. Credit: Paul Schäfer/Flickr/FishinWater via Wikimedia Commons.
Red Hand Day, the International Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers, which has been observed annually since Feb. 12, 2002, is often marked by displaying red handprints of children. Credit: Paul Schäfer/Flickr/FishinWater via Wikimedia Commons.
Stephen M. Flatow
Stephen M. Flatow Stephen M. Flatow
Stephen M. Flatow is president of the Religious Zionists of America. He is the father of Alisa Flatow, who was murdered in an Iranian-sponsored Palestinian terrorist attack in 1995, and author of A Father’s Story: My Fight for Justice Against Iranian Terror. (The RZA is not affiliated with any American or Israeli political party.)
( Apr. 7, 2026 / JNS )

There are moments in history when a regime reveals its true condition—not through speeches or slogans, but through the choices it makes in desperation.

When a regime sends its children to fight, it is no longer projecting strength but confessing failure.

Recent reports indicate that Iran is recruiting boys as young as 12 into what it calls “homeland defense” units. In Gaza, Hamas has long embedded itself among civilians; yet, it has gone further, systematically shaping children into participants in its war. Across parts of Africa, armed groups continue to abduct and conscript children into their ranks.

These are not isolated incidents. They are part of a pattern.

And that pattern tells us something important: regimes and movements that rely on children to sustain their conflicts are not strong. They are weakening.

Consider Gaza. Hamas does not merely hide behind civilians; it cultivates the next generation of fighters. At its summer camps, children are dressed in military-style uniforms, trained in weapons use and taught to simulate battlefield scenarios, including the kidnapping of Israeli soldiers and attacks on civilians.

This is not education. It is indoctrination. It is child abuse.

A society that teaches children to rehearse abduction and violence is not preparing them for life. It’s preparing them for war.

Iran offers an equally chilling example. During the eight-year Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s, thousands of boys were sent to the front lines, in some cases used to clear minefields—human waves advancing across lethal terrain. Today’s reports of 12-year-olds being recruited into paramilitary roles suggest that this mindset has not disappeared. It has simply been revived.

And then there is the broader global picture. In parts of Africa, armed groups continue to kidnap children, force them into combat and strip them of any semblance of childhood. These children are not volunteers. They are victims turned into tools.

History offers a stark precedent. In the final months of Nazi Germany, as Allied forces closed in, the regime mobilized the Hitler Youth, sending teenagers into hopeless battles. It was not resilience. It wreaked desperation.

The same dynamic is visible today.

When a regime turns to children, it is making a grim admission: It lacks the manpower, legitimacy or will to rely on adults. Instead, it reaches for the most vulnerable—those easiest to indoctrinate and least able to resist. This is not merely a tactic. It is a moral collapse.

We should be clear: The use of children in war is not only a violation of international law.

It is a confession. It confesses weakness. It confesses fear.

And it confesses a leadership so bankrupt that it can no longer persuade its own people to fight.

None of this makes these regimes less dangerous. A desperate enemy can still inflict enormous harm. But it does tell us something about their trajectory. They are not advancing with confidence but grasping for survival.

The real divide here is not geographic. It is moral. One side sees children as lives to be protected; the other sees them as weapons to be used.

And history has shown, time and again, how that story ends for any regime that must sacrifice its children to survive has already signed its own obituary.

Middle East Africa Asia
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump warns Iran: ‘A whole civilization will die tonight’
“I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” the U.S. president wrote on Truth Social.
Apr. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
An Israeli Air Force fighter jet pilot during "Operation Roaring Lion" against the Islamic Republic of Iran, March 2026. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
Israel News
IAF targets Iranian ballistic-missile capabilities, IRGC terror assets in Tehran
Israeli Air Force fighter jets take part in coordinated wave of attacks targeting weapons production and launch sites.
Apr. 7, 2026
Charles Bybelezer
IDF soldiers
Israel News
IDF troops destroy Hezbollah terror sites amid push into Lebanon
Soldiers uncover weapons, dismantle observation posts and kill operatives as part of ongoing effort to secure northern Israel.
Apr. 7, 2026
Charles Bybelezer
Kanye West
Antisemitism
Pepsi drops sponsorship of UK music festival over Kanye West
On Tuesday, the U.K. banned the rapper from entering, leading to the festival’s cancellation.
Apr. 7, 2026
David Isaac
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court
U.S. News
US Court of Appeals affirms $655.5 million judgement against PLO, Palestinian Authority
The Israeli Foreign Ministry called the decision a “major step in holding the Palestinian authority accountable for its long-lasting terror support—financially and legally.”
Apr. 6, 2026
Andrew Bernard
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the FII PRIORITY Summit at the Faena Forum in Miami, Fla., March 27, 2026. Credit: Molly Riley/White House.
U.S. News
Trump: Ceasefire negotiations with Iran ‘significant step’ but ‘not good enough’
“The people there now are much more reasonable than the lunatics,” the U.S. president said of Tehran’s current leadership.
Apr. 6, 2026
David Azran in the debris of his southern Israeli home in the southern Israeli city of Dimona, which was demolished on March 21 by an Iranian ballistic missile, March 29, 2026. Photo by Rina Castelnuovo.
JNS TV / JLMinute
US-Iran tensions escalate as military options and deadlines emerge
Apr. 6, 2026
Alex Traiman, Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Connecting to our essence
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Column
Don’t confuse Ronen Bergman’s credentials with credibility
Ruthie Blum