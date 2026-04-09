More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Ceasefire questions leave Israel wary of what comes next

Jerusalem assesses the US pause in the Iran war as the battle against Hezbollah continues in Lebanon.

Apr. 9, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein

Ceasefire questions leave Israel wary of what comes next

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
IDF troops
The IDF’s Golani Brigade operating on the ground in Southern Lebanon against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization, April 2026. Credit: IDF.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.
( Apr. 9, 2026 / JNS )

Messages from the Israeli government following U.S. President Donald Trump’s Iran ceasefire announcement on Tuesday were few and brief.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a message issued in English before dawn on Wednesday, voiced support for the initiative. “Israel supports President Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the United States, Israel and countries in the region,” Netanyahu wrote, adding pointedly, “The two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz reaffirmed that Israel’s war against Hezbollah continues unabated. For Israel, it is difficult to interpret the surprise American move: whether it reflects fatigue in Washington over the length of the conflict or a sophisticated tactical step that, when the truce expires, could lead to a more forceful effort aimed at defeating a terrorist and brutal ideology.

Netanyahu said on Wednesday night that the ceasefire agreed to by the United States and Iran the previous day was coordinated with Jerusalem, describing it as a “way station” and warning that “Operation Roaring Lion” could resume “at any necessary moment.”

Trump spoke with Netanyahu just minutes before announcing the ceasefire. Only hours later, he reiterated that the issue of enriched uranium must still be resolved, with the material ultimately under American control, and that the central issues of missiles and proxy forces remain unchanged.

At the same time, Pakistani mediators conveyed that Iran insists on retaining the right to continue enriching uranium. The question of Hezbollah also remains contested: from Tehran’s perspective, an Israeli halt to operations against its principal proxy is part of the price of any arrangement. Israel said it had no intention of accepting such terms, and Trump later clarified that Lebanon was not included in the agreement.

The situation remains volatile. While Trump has spoken of victory, Netanyahu understands that any perception of retreat by the American-Israeli front could embolden the totalitarian Islamist enemy facing Israel. Israel must therefore seek a path that avoids strengthening its adversaries while maintaining close coordination with its most important ally.

The Iranian regime remains a mortal enemy whose declared objective has long been Israel’s destruction, accompanied by a nuclear program that has steadily advanced toward weapons capability.

Critics, including opposition leader Yair Lapid, argue that the current situation reflects a failure of Netanyahu’s policies. Yet this government has demonstrated its determination to confront the threat directly—and two weeks in the Middle East can significantly alter the strategic picture.

Israeli society longs for a return to normal life—for children to go to school without fear of sirens, for families to move freely, for airports to reopen. Some hope that courageous Iranians opposed to the regime will take to the streets, raising the possibility of internal change.

Israel understands, however, that while much of the world may indulge in hopes of calm, Iran’s leadership is likely to use every moment of the coming weeks to prepare for renewed confrontation. Celebrations in Tehran are not expressions of a desire for peace, but signs of new mobilization.

Israel has seen such scenes before: crowds celebrating victories never achieved. Even after the Six-Day War in 1967, Egypt proclaimed success; even in devastated Gaza, Hamas declared triumph.

Much remains unresolved. While the ceasefire holds in relation to Iran, Israel continues to confront Hezbollah in Lebanon. And as the debate continues over the benefits and risks of the pause in the war, Israeli aircraft have continued to strike targets as far as Dahieh in southern Beirut, while Hezbollah missiles and drones continue to target northern Israel.

It is, for Israel, a very strange ceasefire.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
EXPLORE JNS
Slain Israel Defense Forces Staff-Sgt. Touvel Yosef Lifshiz, 20, from the northern city of Beit She'an. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF soldier KIA in Southern Lebanon, bringing total war toll to 937
Five other soldiers were injured in the incident that killed Staff-Sgt. Touvel Yosef Lifshiz, 20, from Beit She’an.
Apr. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the conflict in Iran in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: US forces to remain until Iran honors ‘real agreement’
The president threatens unprecedented strikes if Tehran violates the emerging deal during the two-week truce.
Apr. 9, 2026
Joshua Marks
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, March 19, 2026. Photo by Shalev Shalom/POOL.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Iran truce a ‘way station’ to achieving war objectives
The prime minister denied reports that Washington blindsided the Jewish state with the two-week ceasefire, saying the announcement was made “in full coordination with Israel.”
Apr. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Air Force fighter jet seen in central Israel amid the ongoing war between Israel-US and Iran, March 18, 2026. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF launches largest strike on Hezbollah since start of ‘Roaring Lion’
The Israeli military says about 100 terror targets hit across Lebanon in coordinated assault planned over weeks.
Apr. 8, 2026
Charles Bybelezer, Natan Galula
IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Nov. 3, 2025. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF confirms halt to Iran strikes, says fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon ongoing
Israeli fighter jets carried out extensive overnight strikes against dozens of ballistic-missile launch sites across the Islamic Republic.
Apr. 8, 2026
Charles Bybelezer
Armed Hamas terrorists stand guard in Gaza City, Nov. 3, 2025. Photo by Omar al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Board of Peace demands Hamas disarm by week’s end
“There is only one party standing in the way of a better life for civilians in Gaza—and it’s Hamas,” Mike Waltz, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said.
Apr. 8, 2026
David Isaac
David Azran in the debris of his southern Israeli home in the southern Israeli city of Dimona, which was demolished on March 21 by an Iranian ballistic missile, March 29, 2026. Photo by Rina Castelnuovo.
JNS TV / JLMinute
US-Iran tensions escalate as military options and deadlines emerge
Apr. 6, 2026
Alex Traiman, Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
Israel’s Lebanon quagmire
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
A regime that sends children to war is already losing
Stephen M. Flatow