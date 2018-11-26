More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Three IDF soldiers hurt in terrorist car-ramming attack

Palestinian driver swerves and hits soldiers on patrol south of the Gush Etzion junction in Judea, frequented by both Jews and Palestinians • Two soldiers sustain light injuries, one in moderate condition • Terrorist shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Nov. 26, 2018
An Israeli security guard at his post at the Bat Ain settlement in Gush Etzion. Credit: Nati Shohat/Flash90.
An Israeli security guard at his post at the Bat Ain settlement in Gush Etzion. Credit: Nati Shohat/Flash90.

Three Israel Defense Forces’ soldiers were injured in varying degrees on Monday when they were hit by a Palestinian vehicle near the large Gush Etzion intersection in Judea.

The event has been characterized as a terrorist car-ramming attack.

Israeli forces fired at the Palestinian driver and killed him.

The soldiers were patrolling a main artery south of the Gush Etzion junction when a private vehicle suddenly swerved and hit them. Two of the soldiers sustained light injuries, and a third was hospitalized in moderate condition.

Military medics and emergency medical personnel quickly arrived at the scene and administered first aid.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit issued a statement immediately following the attack, saying that “a terrorist rammed three soldiers with his vehicle while they were engaged in engineering operations along the axis between Beit Ummar and Al-Arroub [Palestinian refugee camp]. One soldier was moderately hurt and two others sustained light injuries. One of the patrol soldiers fired and neutralized the terrorist. The soldiers have been evacuated to hospitals for continued medical care.”

The attacker, from the Dheisheh refugee camp south of Bethlehem, was pronounced dead at the scene after being examined by Red Crescent personnel.

The Route 60 highway, where the incident occurred, is frequented by both Jews and Palestinians.

Two weeks ago, four Israeli police officers were lightly hurt in a stabbing attack at the Armon Hanatziv police station in Jerusalem. A Palestinian attacker entered the station from a back door and stabbed a border policeman before being subdued.

During the altercation with the terrorist, a number of additional officers were hurt, one of them apparently from friendly fire.

IDF
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin