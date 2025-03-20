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News   Israel News

70 Gazans leave for Europe

The evacuees, who departed via Ramon Airport in Israel, possess foreign citizenship that will facilitate their resettlement abroad.

Mar. 20, 2025
Ariel Kahana
Palestinians leave Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip, heading toward Gaza City following Israeli evacuation orders, on March 19, 2025. Photo by Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images.
Palestinians leave Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip, heading toward Gaza City following Israeli evacuation orders, on March 19, 2025. Photo by Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images.

Seventy Gazans departed the Strip on Wednesday through Ramon Airport in southern Israel, heading to various European countries.

These individuals or their family members hold foreign citizenship that will facilitate their resettlement abroad. Israel provided assistance for their exit as part of its policy promoting emigration from Gaza. A Romanian Air Force aircraft landed at Ramon Airport near Eilat at approximately 4:30 p.m. to transport the evacuees.

This evacuation takes place against the backdrop of renewed Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Replying to a question about taking in Gazans, a top official from the disputed African territory of Somaliland this week said its government is “open to discussing anything,” but only with governments that recognize its legitimacy.

Abdirahman Dahir Adam Bakal, the minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation of the Republic of Somaliland, made the statement to Israel’s Kan broadcaster in response to a question regarding a report about talks on relocating Gazans to Somaliland, a breakaway self-declared country with more than 6.2 million inhabitants that no U.N. member state or international organization officially recognizes.

More than a month ago, The Wall Street Journal published previously undisclosed details regarding the development of President Donald Trump’s vision to create an “American Riviera” in the Gaza Strip. During a press conference addressing the plan, Trump repeatedly emphasized his intention to “take over Gaza,” stating, “We will flatten the place and rehabilitate it, create countless jobs.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Gaza Strip Europe
Ariel Kahana
Ariel Kahana is a seasoned Israeli journalist and diplomatic correspondent, frequently sought after as a TV commentator and speaker. He began his media career as an editor and presenter for Arutz 7 radio and has since held key roles across print, broadcast, and digital platforms. Over the years, his work has provided him with a front-row seat to many of Israel’s most pivotal events.
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