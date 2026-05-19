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WATCH: IDF dismantles Hezbollah anti-tank-weapons storage site

The Israel Defense Forces said troops of the 769th Brigade, backed by the air force, carried out the operation at sites in Southern Lebanon.

May 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers from the 769th Brigade operate in Southern Lebanon, photo released on May 18, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israeli soldiers from the 769th Brigade operate in Southern Lebanon, photo released on May 18, 2026. Credit: IDF.
( May 19, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli troops dismantled Hezbollah weapons infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, including an anti-tank weapons storage facility, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday.

According to the military, the operation took place south of the Forward Defense Line and was supported by the Israeli Air Force. It was carried out by troops from the 769th Brigade, operating under the 91st Division.

The IDF said the facility had been used by the Iranian terror proxy to target Israeli troops in the area.

In a separate operation near Al-Khiyam, troops located and dismantled additional weapons-storage sites and hideouts, seizing anti-tank launchers, explosive devices and small arms.

The IDF released footage and images from the operations.

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