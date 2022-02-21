More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

70 years on, mystery of man behind Knesset menorah solved

Curators of the future Knesset Museum embarked on a worldwide investigation to name the creator, Argentinian artist David Sabi.

Feb. 21, 2022
David Sabi and the menorah. Source: Knesset Press Office archives.
David Sabi and the menorah. Source: Knesset Press Office archives.

One of Israel’s most curious mysteries was solved on Sunday when the identity of the artist who created the small bronze menorah that stands on the Knesset grounds was finally revealed.

The Knesset Menorah is one of the most recognized and revered state symbols in Israel’s history. Israel’s parliament is home to more than one menorah statue. Most famously, a seven-branched menorah stands just outside the Knesset plaza. It towers 4.30 meters high, 3.5 meters wide (14 feet by 11.5 feet) and weighs 4 tons.

While it is known that the great menorah was designed by Benno Elkan (1877–1960) and modeled after the golden candelabrum that stood in the Temple in Jerusalem, the identity of the man who created the statue that borders the Knesset’s Rose Garden has always been a mystery. Until now. The Knesset Press Office said on Sunday that, following a lead provided by an old newspaper clipping reporting on the arrival of a sculpture from Argentina to Haifa, curators of the future Knesset Museum have been able to name the man behind the menorah as Argentinian artist David Sabi.

Dr. Moshe Foxman Shaal told Israel Hayom that following then Knesset Speaker Yosef Sprinzak’s visit to Argentina in the i950s, the local Jewish community decided to raise funds to create a statue in the likeness of the ancient Temple menorah, with the aim of gifting it to the Israeli parliament.

The community rallied, raising enough funds to forge two statues; one was sent to Jerusalem while the other was stationed outside the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires, where it stood until the 1994 bombing of the embassy.

Astonishingly, the menorah was found unharmed in the rubble, having survived the collapse onto it of a four-story building.

With the identity of the man behind the Knesset Menorah finally revealed, Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy rededicated the statue, with a special plaque recognizing Sabi’s contribution.

“Identifying the artist who created the menorah is very important to us. For years, his identity was a mystery, and now it has been resolved,” said Levy.

“We are happy that David Sabi is recognized on the 70th anniversary of the menorah’s arrival [in Israel] and we are proud of the deep friendships between Israel and Diaspora Jewry.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Education Latin America Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard