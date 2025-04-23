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News   Israel News

After 36 hours: Remains found in Hadera shark attack case

The remains, discovered by divers from a special rescue unit, will be transferred to relevant professionals for further analysis.

Apr. 23, 2025
Yaron Doron
Police and rescue teams search for a diver who went missing after being attacked by sharks, of the coast of Hadera, April 22, 2025. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
Police and rescue teams search for a diver who went missing after being attacked by sharks, of the coast of Hadera, April 22, 2025. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.

Israel Police National Special Rescue Unit divers have located remains and evidence connected to the shark attack off the coast of Hadera on Monday, police announced on Tuesday.

“As you can see, we are now on the second day of searching. We are sparing absolutely no resources. The Police Commissioner has instructed us to deploy all available forces to assist with the search effort. Several findings have been sent for examination, and we are awaiting the results. Our primary goal is to bring closure to the family. We will continue our efforts until we locate the missing person,” said a police spokesperson.

Following the statement, Hadera Deputy Fire Chief Doron Almashali said: “After a day and a half of intensive effort, we have found what appears to be part of the missing person. Naturally, these findings must undergo thorough examinations by the Israel Police and the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute. We will continue working to confirm that we have indeed found the missing individual. We conducted our search pattern based on careful analysis of underwater currents, and it was precisely in that area where the remains were discovered. I sincerely hope we have indeed found the diver who was attacked by the sharks.”

The 40-year-old diver from central Israel disappeared on Monday. Search operations were suspended during the night and resumed at first light.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Yaron Doron
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