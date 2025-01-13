More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Arkia launches direct flights from Tel Aviv to New York

The new service is offering round-trip tickets starting at $1,199, which include luggage, two full meals and beverages.

Jan. 13, 2025
JNS Staff
An Arkia flight takes off from Ben-Gurion International Airport, March 2, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
An Arkia flight takes off from Ben-Gurion International Airport, March 2, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.

Arkia CEO Oz Berlowitz on Monday announced the inauguration of direct flights between Tel Aviv and New York. The route will be operated in partnership with TechAir, a company established by Israel’s High-Tech Forum.

According to the announcement, the inaugural flight is scheduled for Feb. 8. Round-trip ticket prices will start at $1,199, including luggage, two full meals and beverages.

Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev welcomed the move.

“I commend Arkia for positively responding to our proposal and entering the aviation market to the United States and Canada,” she said. “This initiative will expand the availability of flights to North America, benefiting Israeli citizens, tourists and businessmen by providing accessible prices. The State of Israel will support airlines that choose to operate direct flights to the United States, fostering real competition. This means more flights, diversified options for passengers and lower prices.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Business and Economy
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin