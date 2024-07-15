As convention opens, Israel only foreign country in GOP platform

The Republican Party convention kicks off this week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The event, which begins Monday, will run through the week, reaching its climax on Thursday when Donald Trump will be declared the party’s nominee for the November presidential election.

Trump is expected to reveal his vice-presidential pick on Monday. The chosen running mate will address the convention’s general assembly on Wednesday.

Despite the recent assassination attempt, the convention is set to proceed according to its original schedule. A key moment of the convention will be the ratification of the party platform, which essentially lays out the Trump administration’s agenda for the next four years, should he emerge victorious in the election.

The 10th chapter of the platform delineates Trump and his party’s vision for foreign relations. Israel stands out as the only country explicitly mentioned as one the US will support, with the platform stating, “We will stand with Israel, and seek peace in the Middle East.”

In an interview several months ago, Trump said he “was the best president in the history of Israel,” and that he will continue to be if elected.

Departing from previous years when the platform typically ran about 60 pages, this year’s document is a concise 16 pages. At its core, the platform reflects Trump and his team’s commitment to fortify America internally and externally, restore fiscal balance, curb illegal immigration, champion family values, and address other key issues.

It appears the Trump administration also aims to expand upon the Abraham Accords. “We will rebuild our Alliance Network in the Region to ensure a future of Peace, Stability, and Prosperity,” the platform declares.

Notably, unlike other nations, Israel is not singled out as a country expected to fully fund its defense expenses. “Republicans will strengthen Alliances by ensuring that our Allies must meet their obligations to invest in our Common Defense and by restoring Peace to Europe,” the platform states regarding NATO allies. This stance is not applied to Israel.

Another foreign policy aspect highlighted in the platform is the Republican commitment to “peace through strength.” The document also references Iron Dome, the missile defense system slated for development during Trump’s term.

The Republicans assert, “The Biden administration’s weak Foreign Policy has made us less safe and a laughingstock all over the World.

“The Republican Plan is to return Peace through Strength, rebuilding our Military and Alliances, countering China, defeating terrorism, building an Iron Dome Missile Defense Shield, promoting American Values, securing our Homeland and Borders, and reviving our Defense Industrial Base.

“We will build a Military bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. Our full commitment is to protecting America and ensuring a safe and prosperous future for all.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.