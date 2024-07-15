More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

As convention opens, Israel only foreign country in GOP platform

The statement of goals and principles emphasizes the Abraham Accords, the Iron Dome, and calls for European spending on defense.

Jul. 15, 2024
Ariel Kahana
Trump Kotel Western Wall
U.S. President Donald Trump prays at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, May 22, 2017. Photo by Mendy Hechtman/Flash90.

The Republican Party convention kicks off this week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The event, which begins Monday, will run through the week, reaching its climax on Thursday when Donald Trump will be declared the party’s nominee for the November presidential election.

Trump is expected to reveal his vice-presidential pick on Monday. The chosen running mate will address the convention’s general assembly on Wednesday.

Despite the recent assassination attempt, the convention is set to proceed according to its original schedule. A key moment of the convention will be the ratification of the party platform, which essentially lays out the Trump administration’s agenda for the next four years, should he emerge victorious in the election.

The 10th chapter of the platform delineates Trump and his party’s vision for foreign relations. Israel stands out as the only country explicitly mentioned as one the US will support, with the platform stating, “We will stand with Israel, and seek peace in the Middle East.”

In an interview several months ago, Trump said he “was the best president in the history of Israel,” and that he will continue to be if elected.

Departing from previous years when the platform typically ran about 60 pages, this year’s document is a concise 16 pages. At its core, the platform reflects Trump and his team’s commitment to fortify America internally and externally, restore fiscal balance, curb illegal immigration, champion family values, and address other key issues.

It appears the Trump administration also aims to expand upon the Abraham Accords. “We will rebuild our Alliance Network in the Region to ensure a future of Peace, Stability, and Prosperity,” the platform declares.

Notably, unlike other nations, Israel is not singled out as a country expected to fully fund its defense expenses. “Republicans will strengthen Alliances by ensuring that our Allies must meet their obligations to invest in our Common Defense and by restoring Peace to Europe,” the platform states regarding NATO allies. This stance is not applied to Israel.

Another foreign policy aspect highlighted in the platform is the Republican commitment to “peace through strength.” The document also references Iron Dome, the missile defense system slated for development during Trump’s term.

The Republicans assert, “The Biden administration’s weak Foreign Policy has made us less safe and a laughingstock all over the World.

“The Republican Plan is to return Peace through Strength, rebuilding our Military and Alliances, countering China, defeating terrorism, building an Iron Dome Missile Defense Shield, promoting American Values, securing our Homeland and Borders, and reviving our Defense Industrial Base.

“We will build a Military bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. Our full commitment is to protecting America and ensuring a safe and prosperous future for all.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

U.S.-Israel Relations Defense and Security U.S. Politics Abraham Accords U.S. Elections
Ariel Kahana
Ariel Kahana is a seasoned Israeli journalist and diplomatic correspondent, frequently sought after as a TV commentator and speaker. He began his media career as an editor and presenter for Arutz 7 radio and has since held key roles across print, broadcast, and digital platforms. Over the years, his work has provided him with a front-row seat to many of Israel’s most pivotal events.
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin